BIG READ: The changing coal landscape in 2017

ONLY two out of 37 planned coal projects throughout the country moved to the final approvals stages in the past year, but both those mines sit in the Mackay region.

The backlog in projects, as companies opt to delay investment projects due to a downturn in market conditions, has Australia's chief economist Mark Cully forecasting a "more subdued" resources and energy sector moving forward.

But not only does Mackay host the only two recently committed coal projects, it sits beside a cluster of high-value planned projects, prompting many to predict it will escape the flow-on effects of any resource sector slow-down.

As Resource Industry Network director Mick Crowe explained, "the subdued resource sector is more of a national problem than a regional problem for Mackay".

"Look at the position we are in in January 2017 compared to January 2016," he said.

"We've got Adani, Byerwen, Baralaba all in the pipeline. It's all good stuff."

QCoals's Byerwen project --- one of the two to move through to committed stage in 2016 --- has been tipped to create 545 jobs once operational.

The Baralaba Coal Company also plans to create up to 400 jobs once it commences operations in June.

Benefits are also expected to flow back to the region through smaller plans, like increasing production at existing mines.

Anglo American's Grosvenor underground project --- the other to move through to committed stage in 2016 --- is a minor development and would not lead to any new jobs, despite Mr Cully's optimism in the report.

Rather, it would lead to more tonnes of coal being mined as efficiency improvements lead to increased productivity.

Improving productivity appears to also be the strategy of BHP Billiton, owner of eight Bowen Basin mines, moving forward,

In a speech at the company's annual general meeting last year, chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie said it had "a clear road map for value creation based exclusively on opportunities that currently exist within the portfolio".

"There are opportunities for more productivity, the addition of low-cost capacity...," he said.

It is now believed BMA is working on a project that, if approved, could see a conveyor built between Peak Downs and Caval Ridge mines to make use of latent capacity at the Caval Ridge coal handling and preparation plant.

Principal at Adept Economics Gene Tunny believes this would "absolutely" lead to flow-on benefits to the region.

Mr Tunny explained that in any coal mine there was an optimal level of extraction, found through balancing the cost of mining with the value of the resource. As coal prices increased from last year, he said it may now be worth mines ramping up production, costing it more in wages and maintenance.

Not only could that provide opportunity for workers, but also for METS sector businesses; as they would be called in more frequently to service machinery working at a harder rate. Mr Crowe agreed that the high level of ongoing operational support Mackay region mines required meant it wasn't reliant on major capital works to fuel growth, as other regions were.

Mr Cully had also noted the proposed Eagle Downs mine near Moranbah as a key investment project in the future, but the report made no mention of the fact it had been placed into care and maintenance.

The mine's owner Aquila Resources was granted the mining lease in 2011, and in 2013 it was tipped to create 500 jobs by 2016.

A spokesperson for the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said the methodology for the Chief Economist's report would continue to count the project in the investment pipeline until the company announced it would not go ahead.

"Although that mine's status is 'on care and maintenance', the company hasn't closed it or permanently ceased construction," the spokesperson said.

"The definitive feasibility study was ongoing during 2016, and the company remains committed to the project - though they are looking for savings."

Aquila Resources did not wish to comment.

Thermal coal jobs may fuel push for power station

A PUSH for a 'low emissions' power station in north Queensland could gain momentum as up to 700 jobs are created through thermal coal mining over the next five years.

And that's not including Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

LEADING THE WAY: Calls have been made for a power station- like the high-tech Callide C Power Station- to be built near Mackay. Orin Lucke

By June 2017, stage one of the Baralabla Coal Company's Baralaba North Mine, is expected to kick off, creating 200 jobs during construction and 400 jobs during operation.

And within five years New Hope wants to open a new thermal and coking coal mine called New Lenton within the Isaac Regional Council area, creating 300 jobs during operation.

The developments could add fuel to a push to tap into the $5b Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility to build an ultra-supercritical coal fired power station, which would utilise thermal coal but produce 40% less emissions than older designs.

The first of these high- tech power stations built in Australia was the Callide C Power station, near Biloela, which was commissioned in 2001.

Federal Minister for Northern Australia Matthew Canavan, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Burdekin state MP Dale Last all support the development of another north Queensland power station.

Senator Canavan pointed out that 70% of the coal sent to Japan to use in it's lower emissions power plants came from Australia.

RIGHT: Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan. MICK TSIKAS

"New power stations in Japan and elsewhere in Asia are using what is called 'ultra supercritical technology' to burn coal more efficiently, maintaining stable electricity supply and economic efficiency while at the same time further reducing carbon dioxide emissions," he said.

"It would be a little silly for us to send our coal to Japan to use in clean coal plants but not even consider building them here."

He said he couldn't comment yet on whether the Mackay region would be well-suited for a station, having not seen any concrete proposal and not being able to assess whether it would be economically viable. But a report commissioned by Townsville Enterprise in 2014 found that building a base load power station was likely to be a "financially feasible project", and would lower electricity costs throughout the north.

The rising cost of electricity has been widely reported as a key constraint to growth in northern Australia.

However, Mr Christensen, who has said he wants one of the high-tech stations built in the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac region, pointed out it would also need to be built near the mouth of a thermal coal mine to make it commercially viable.

Adani's Carmichael mine was suggested but he believed other mines would be capable as long as they were in close proximity to a grid connection.

Mr Last said Collinsville would be the obvious choice.

Before it was decommissioned, the town's power station had produced about 37% of the state's electricity. The site has also retained access to a grid connection, and sat alongside coal mines.

However, the State Government's acting Energy Minister Jackie Trad opposed the plan, noting that Queensland's existing electricity generation fleet is "among the youngest and least emissions-intensive" coal fired generators in Australia. She also reiterated the State Government's commitment to renewable energy.

"There is no need for the construction of additional baseload power generation in north Queensland, including coal-fired or supercritical power stations," Ms Trad said.

"To address the impacts of climate change and to diversify the state's economy, the Palaszczuk Government is focussed on increasing the use of renewable energy in the state."

Two mines likely to kick off in 2017

HUNDREDS of mining jobs look likely to be created this year as two key projects move toward construction.

MOVING FORWARD: After a horror two years, Baralaba Coal Company could offer up to 400 jobs shortly.

Both the Baralaba Coal Company and QCoal are expected to commence mining operations that will offer up to 400 and 565 jobs respectively once they reach operational stage.

The Baralaba Coal Company is expected to start mining again in June, charting a path to recovery after a horror two years.

In November 2015 the company, formerly known as Cockatoo Coal Ltd, went into voluntary redundancy and the mine which is 210km west of Gladstone was placed on care and maintenance in February 2016.

More than 70 people lost their jobs.

However the company came out of voluntary administration in May 2016, Daniel Gall was appointed the new chief financial officer on December 1 and a new chief executive officer, Daniel Garland, will take the reigns on January 30.

Mining is likely to recommence in June 2017.

According to the Queensland Government, stage one of the Baralaba underground coal northern expansion project will create 200 jobs during construction and 400 jobs during operations.

"This project is one of the many green shoots that are continuing to appear in Queensland as our resources sector rebuilds, attracting economic investment to our regions and creating jobs for Queenslanders," a spokesperson for the minister for mines said.

"This reflects a global confidence returning, and a global push for development in the resources sector."

Closer to home, 350 construction jobs could be on offer once QCoal and JFE Steel receive approvals for the $1.76b joint venture Byerwen Coal project, about 20km west of Glenden.

Once operational, 545 jobs are expected.

While early stage construction has started, no time frame has been announced for its opening. It needs seven mining leases and three require the finalisation of Land Court proceedings before they can secure approval.

All three are believed to stem from compensation claims from an impacted landowner.

Once operational, the open cut mine is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of coal a year.

Coking coal mining to earn 63% more

COKING coal mining companies are expected to earn about 63% more for their coal this year than last, on the back of continued demand from key markets like India.

While some companies locked in a benchmark contract of US$285 a tonne for the March quarter --- the highest since December 2011 --- a report from the Office of the Chief Economist Mark Cully indicates the average benchmark price will climb in 2017, as spot prices level out throughout the year.

According to Mr Cully's report, demand from major export market China is expected to ease and prices decline after its relaxation of domestic supply-side policy measures.

But other factors, unique to each market, are expected to see the Australian benchmark metallurgical coal contract price to average US$186 a tonne in 2017, a 63% increase from the 2016 average of US$114 a tonne.

Between October and December 2016, the largest coal importer from Hay Point Coal Terminal and Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal was China.

However in 2017 its imports are expected to decline 11%, and a further 3.9% in 2018, following lower demand from China's steel sector. Japan was the second biggest market for the Hay Point Coal Terminal and Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal.

Its imports are expected to stay the same through until 2018, as steel production remains constant.

Exports out to Korea, the third biggest market, are also expected to remain unchanged.

However demand from India, the fourth largest over the past three months, could be set to boom.

It is expected to import 12% more coal in 2017, and 3.6% more again in 2018.

This is forecast to be underpinned by its increased steel production, as the Indian government aims to attract more investment to the country and improve its manufacturing industry.