Big Red makes return trip to Maryborough

LOVEABLE tom cat Big Red is becoming quite the seasoned traveller.

After hitching a ride to Rockhampton on the Spirit of Queensland passenger train last Wednesday, he made the return journey in the air-conditioned comfort of Michelle Badrick's sedan on Saturday.

The Rockhampton woman, who was heading to Maryborough at the weekend to visit family, offered to return Big Red after reading of his exploits on social media.

"I saw it on Facebook and had a bit of a giggle to myself,” Michelle said.

"I offered to take him back because I was driving to Maryborough anyway and there were people there who thought the cat might belong to them.”

Big Red snuck onto the north-bound train at the Maryborough West train station on Wednesday night and made the 400km journey to Rockhampton.

It is understood he had befriended the station cat at Maryborough West and had been seen around the station for the past three months.

He was taken in for the night by Queensland Rail catering attendant Kiah Joyce, who was working on the train.

Big Red was then handed over to Capricorn Animal Aid's cat co-ordinator Rochelle Vycke.

Both women were convinced the stowaway was not a stray because he was so affectionate and was clearly house trained.

Big Red is not microchipped and the search for his owners was launched on social media.

Michelle said that she and her two children - Brayden, 6, and Grace, 4 - couldn't help falling in love with the adventurous feline.

"If I didn't have a cat myself I would have considered keeping him. The kids wanted me to get rid of our own cat and keep him,” she said with a laugh.

"He's beautiful, he really is and he is just really affectionate.

"I'm sure there will be a line-up of people wanting him.”

Big Red is currently at the Maryborough pound and if not claimed within the regulation stray period of three to five business days, he will be put up for adoption by the Maryborough Animal Refuge.

The refuge's senior manager, Blair Harris, said that Big Red had become something of a social media star.

"He's generated a lot of publicity,” she said.

"Everybody that meets him just loves him.

"There will be a happy ending for him no matter what, whether that's rehoming through us or his owners collecting him.”