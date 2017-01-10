Bill Ludwig on Shoalwater: "We can't support this”

LIVINGSTONE Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig says he cannot support the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area if it forces generations of local producers to compulsorily give up their land.

Cr Ludwig and the entire Livingstone Shire Council attended a community meeting at Marlborough yesterday afternoon regarding the Federal Government's proposed compulsory acquisitions of prime productive grazing properties for Defence 'live-firing' training exercises.

Cr Ludwig said Council agreed with the widespread calls for a rethink of the forced acquisitions based on the potential negative impacts that it would have on both the region's economy and local communities.

"Shoalwater Bay already covers a massive area of land representing almost 24% of the Shire's total land mass," Cr Ludwig said.

"The proposed compulsory acquisitions would see that area increase to more than 30% and Council believes Australian Defence Forces have an obligation to rethink how they might better utilise their existing land holdings before pursing such a massive expansion.

"Our region certainly supports the proposed $1 billion spend of on upgrades by the Singaporean Army but those funds should be predominantly directed toward job creating infrastructure projects and road upgrades instead of the majority being spent on acquisitions of highly productive agricultural land.

"The loss of this productive primary production land will impact on our region for generations to come.”

"It is a short-sighted strategy to trade-off existing wealth generating primary production land with no guarantees whatsoever that those economic losses will be compensated by the establishment of long-term defence related industry jobs or major supply chain opportunities.”

Cr Ludwig said while LSC and the coast community had been staunch supports of the ADF for more than 50 years despite the fact they pay no rates and only provide limited financial contributions to the Shire's road and transport infrastructure, they could not support this proposal.

"We cannot however support an expansion that forces generations of local producers to compulsorily give up their land without a clear demonstration that it is both in the national interest and will not disadvantage our regions long-term economic future,” he said.

"It is hoped that the Federal Government will answer the call to now collectively sit down with Council, State, primary producers and affected community representatives to work out a better and more inclusive way forward.”