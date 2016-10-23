Biloela teenagers charged with arson over school fire

CHARGES LAID: Biloela police conducted a short investigation before charging two local teenagers with arson over the fire which destroyed a school building at Biloela State High School.

DETECTIVES from the Biloela Criminal Investigation Branch have charged two 15-year-old males with arson in relation to a fire which destroyed a building at Biloela State High School early on Saturday morning.

The two teenage boys are believed to be from the Biloela area.

Queensland Police made the announcement at 11.29pm last night after a short investigation, confirming that the pair have been charged with arson as well as entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

They will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Police had been investigating previous suspected arson attempts at both Biloela State High School and Redeemer Lutheran College, which was also targeted on Saturday, for several weeks.

Biloela State High School principal John Adie confirmed the earlier investigation, and said he couldn't understand why anyone would want to burn down a school building.

"If they wanted to target someone in particular... it never does that," Mr Adie said.

"But we're resilient, people are resilient. It's people who make schools, not buildings, so we can lose a building but we're still a strong school."