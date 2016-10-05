Black shouldered kite quest

MANY years ago when I was much younger, fitter and stronger, I was keen to photograph a nesting black shouldered kite, a member of the raptor group. Sometimes I worked with another photographer, particularly when the task of setting up was too much for one person on his own. This nest was too high for any of our ladders, so it would need scaffolding to get up to it.

This was the first time either of us had used a scaffold so it was a whole new experience. We went to a local company to sort out what we could hire and found the manager to be intrigued by what we planned. We offered to give him photos he could use and he was more than helpful.

The scaffold we hired, began with a base plate at the bottom and then, interlocking cross pieces as we got steadily higher to be just above the nest itself. There was no way we wanted to disturb the birds or frighten them away and if that had seemed likely, we would have pulled down the structure.

Before enclosing the top section with bags and hessian, we left it open for a few days and were pleased to see the birds coming and going as before. The next step was to fasten hessian to the back of the hide and wait to see that it didn't cause the bird any worries. Finally, we wrapped the whole top section and were ready to start photographing.

Our initial sessions showed the two babies as fluffy white chicks. The parent birds did not spend a lot of time at the nest during the day, coming in quite infrequently, sometimes with food and other visits just to check out the young and make minor repairs to the nest. When they did arrive, it was action stations on the photography front.

Over the next few months as they grew, the two babies developed their plumage ready for when they would leave. In contrast to the immaculate black and white feathers of the parent birds, the colour of the feathers of the young kites was brown. They maintain this colour as they go through their juvenile stage until they become adults.

The use of the scaffold was a lot of work but the results were well worth the effort.