Blackwater gets behind White Ribbon event

A BLACKWATER ladies night held to raise awareness for domestic and family violence raised over $700 on Friday night.

The White Ribbon event, held at The Capricorn Hotel in Blackwater, was very successful in raising awareness about the topic of domestic violence and violence against women, with guest speaker Sergeant Jo Griffin speaking to the group about the topic.

White Ribbon is Australia's largest campaign to stop violence and domestic related violence against women.

Through education, awareness raising and creative campaigns, preventative programs, partnerships and political advocacy, White Ribbon Australia highlights the positive role men can play to stop violence against women and enables them to be part of this social change.

The community of Blackwater, like many across the country, is affected greatly by domestic and family violence.

This year alone, the Blackwater has reported 177 domestic violence related incidents.

Of those incidents in 62 cases police took out an application for a domestic violence order, and in 73 cases a domestic violence order was already implemented police investigated a breach of that domestic violence order.

It is too often an ugly topic that is rarely spoken about.

The police thank the community of Blackwater for their support in tackling the scourge of domestic and family violence.