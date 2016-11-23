Blackwater locals sick of law breaking youths

Blackwater Sports owner Vere Storch is one of the victims of recent youth crime across town.

A surge in youth crime in Blackwater has caused concern for business owners who have been the target of teenage attacks.

The rise in youth crime has seen four teenagers aged 15 and under charged with offences relating to unlawful entry and damaging or stealing from cars, as well as break-ins at a number of local shops.

Blackwater Sports is among the stores that was recently broken into and owner Vere Storch says the teenagers aren't being held accountable for their actions.

"For the first time in Blackwater we are having a real crime wave. It's never been like this in the 34 years I've been here” she said.

"The court is just letting them go and they are not being held accountable for their actions. Wwhat about the hardships the victims face. There is no justice for the victims.”

The past fortnight in Blackwater has seen a spike in youth crime with one 15 year old being charged with 15 offences and three others charged with crimes relating to damaging property, unlawful entry or trespass.

Blackwater police are continuing the investigations and have requested the support of the community, asking that any suspicious behaviour be reported immediately.

Ms Storch commented that although this type of crime is a new thing for Blackwater the locals are quickly getting sick of it.

"Everyone in Blackwater has had a gutful of it...people are just sick of it” she said.