Blooming close race to find best florist

THERE'S nothing better to brighten up your day than receiving a fresh bunch of flowers.

But who creates the best arrangements, has the best delivery service and best prices in the region?

The Morning Bulletin asked readers last week who their favourite florist was via Facebook.

The post received hundreds of nominations, reaching 19,800 people and was shared 38 times.

Now we have offered readers a chance to vote for their favourite out of the top 10 nominations.

Simplicity Market Fresh Flowers are leading the poll with 33% of the votes followed closely behind by Floral Artisan owned by Shannon Hawkes taking 22% of the votes.

Glitter Bunches by Jess Mauger Floral design currently sits on 20% of votes followed by Every Blooming Thing on 8%.

Flower Box comes in at 5th with 5% of the votes while Tall Pines obtains 3% of the votes.

Rockhampton Florist, Lilly and Lotus, Absolutely Beautiful Flowers and Allentown Florist are all tied at the moment on 1%.

To vote, head to the Morning Bulletin site.