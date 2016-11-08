Blow out the old cartridges, tiny Nintendo back in a big way

Everybody remain calm, the NES Classic Edition will hit shelves on Thursday, November 11.

A TINY box of nostalgia will hit retailers' shelves this week, sure to have die-hard Ninento fans reminiscing on the golden days of gadgets.

The NES Classic Mini will launch on November 11, pre-installed with 30 classics including Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and Donkey Kong.

And while it is heart-warming to know the next generation will revel in the two-dimensional glory that is Nintendo, one can't help but suffer extreme fear of missing out.

Gaming retailers EB Games, JB Hi-Fi and OzGameShop are no longer taking pre-orders, but Target and Big W have confirmed they will have stock on hand Thursday morning.

For how long? Who knows.

Big W's Facebook post already has people calling dibs on the nod to the classic console.

The original Nintendo Entertainment System consumed the world in 1985, with the Japanese company later releasing the hand-held Gam Boy in 1989.

The one that started it all; the Nintendo Entertainment System would change the world forever when it was released in 1985.

In 1991, Super Nintendo Entertainment System was released in the US and Europe, with higher technical specifications than its predecessor and with the round-edge controllers we have come to expect of modern systems.

The black console, the grey controller with bright colourful buttons, the chunky cartridge; the Nintendo 64 became the epitome of happiness in homes from 1996.

The Nintendo 64 hit homes in 1996.

Game Boy Advance and GameCube brought Nintendo into the new millennium, later followed by Nintendo DS and Wii in 2004, and Nintendo 3DS and Wii U from 2011.

It appears we have come full circle.

About the Nintendo NES Classic Mini: