Blue knots for child abuse survivors

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 20th Oct 2016 2:37 PM
Participants who go along to the Rockhampton Blue Knot day will be able to paint there handprints on a canvas.
CHILD abuse survivors often feel alone and isolated from the community but blue knot day is making sure Rockhampton survivors are supported.

Central Queensland's Stakeholders Supporting Adult Survivors of Childhood Trauma (CQSASCA) will hold a community walk on October 24 from 10am.

The walk will commence with a survivors story at the Rockhampton Court House at 10am, followed by a walk along East St to Cameron's Corner, where various service providers will talk about the support they offer.

To show support there will be a blank canvas where you can place a hand print to emphasise the importance of community support, while enjoying didgeridoo playing, a sausage sizzle and cupcakes for a gold coin donation.

The President of Blue Knot Foundation, Dr Cathy Kezelman AM, emphasised the important role of community support for survivors of childhood abuse.

"Blue Knot Day is being increasingly embraced by communities across Australia.

"This year we also welcome on board Blue Knot Day sponsors, Shine Lawyers and Blueshyft, helping us to significantly increase awareness of the issues faced by survivors of childhood trauma, including abuse.

"Local events, such as this, raise awareness and funds to help extend Blue Knot Foundation's reach and capacity to offer support and help change lives through hope, community connection and the right professional help."

Dr Kezelman said Blue Knot Day was all about bringing communities together in support of those who had experienced child abuse and trauma.

"Blue Knot Foundation provides a range of services to support adult survivors of childhood trauma including the Blue Knot Helpline, educational workshops for survivors and their loved ones, advocacy and support for professionals and communities,” she said.

