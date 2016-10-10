Bluff Point carpark gets transformed today

One of the views from the top of Bluff Point. The hiking track and picnic area are being upgraded with today's work seeing a transformation of the car park.

THE Bluff Point picnic area and walking track upgrades continue today with the old dirt car park being transformed.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga was pleased work on Bluff Point's existing gravel carpark began today with an upgrade to asphalt.

Mrs Lauga said the area provides parking for thousands of visitors to the area each year, and its popularity was increasing because of its natural beauty and the increased amenities there.

"Bluff Point is very popular with a day-use area with amenities, gas barbecues, picnic tables, a walking track as well as access to the beach.

"The walking track over the top of Bluff Point and the lookouts provide amazing views out to sea, including Turtle Lookout where many turtles can be seen.

"It's just 7km south of Yeppoon and is one section of the Capricorn Coast National Park making it an ideal destination for visitors and the local community

"I am pleased about this new surface for the carpark.

"The project upgrade benefits will include a better turning circle for larger vehicles and traffic direction will become one-way, to improve access,” said Mrs Lauga.

She said during construction vehicle and pedestrian access to the park will need to be restricted, but vehicles can park a short distance away in the council parking areas until the upgrade is completed.

Visitors to the park should follow the onsite directional signage to access the day use areas and the walking tracks which will remain open.

"The Palaszczuk Government has invested $375,000 to fund the project, and it provides a welcome boost to facilities at a site of natural beauty,” said Mrs Lauga.