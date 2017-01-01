BMX bandit steals cash from Maccas

A SNEAKY juvenile offender has stolen money from a McDonald's restaurant cash register early this morning and escaped on a BMX bike.

The brazen young thief entered through a rear door of the McDonald's outlet on George St, South Rockhampton about 4.50am and stole the money from the till before fleeing on a bike.

Police media said most of the money appeared to have been recovered suggesting he had dropped it while leaving the scene.

Police located the BMX bike after it was found abandoned in a yard of a private residence in the area.

The bike is believed to have been stolen.

Initial description of the offender is teenage years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance, fawn coloured pants with a white shirt over his head.

Investigations are continuing.