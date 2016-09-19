BMX star's custom-made bike stolen just days out from State Titles

Jaymee-Lee Hegarty after the Queensland Titles where she finished third with her bike.

PAUL Hegarty is like any father. He would go to the ends of his earth for his daughter.

But he is racing against the clock.

His daughter Jaymee-Lee's one of a kind BMX bike was stolen from their Kawana home on Friday, just days before she was due to defend her third place in the Queensland State Titles in Brisbane.

Paul doesn't care if the bike is returned damaged, he just wants it back.

The bike, home made by Paul, is designed, shaped and coloured just to fit Jaymee-Lee's specifications.

"If it turned up tomorrow I would honestly drive up from Brisbane, get 10 speeding tickets on the way just to get her bike back. I would literally fly home, just for my daughter to feel comfortable,” the sorry father explained.

The bike that was stolen from Paul Hegarty's Kawana home. Contributed

"It is very hard for her. We have tried riding other bikes but they just haven't been the right fit. So she came off the bike in tears. She came off devastated talking about quitting.

"We will put up a reward for a return, we are that desperate. If we can get any information I am happy to hand over cash.

"I don't care if it is in bits or trashed, I will fix it. It is my daughter's pride and joy and that's all I care about.”

Jaymee-Lee's bike was locked in the shed and Paul is highly suspicious of what he calls a dodgy street.

"The shed was fully shut, they went in the side gate and got through the back door, pulled the bike out and went through the front,” he said.

"We are very suspicious. There are a lot of young kids who roam the streets looking in.

Jaymee-Lee competing. Contributed

"On the Tuesday, my neighbours saw three young kids walk up the street empty handed and then walk back with fishing gear and tools.

"They were smart too, they knew what they were looking for.

"The bike was built from scratch, you can't buy one of them off the shelf. It is all about shredding weight, we would spend about $4,000-5,000 on them.”

The BMX community is strong and already Jaymee-Lee has had offers from other riders. But they haven't been the right fit.

Due to other bike thefts in Rockhampton, Paul is all out of parts thanks to his generosity.

"It is not the first bike to be stolen in Rockhampton, one of our kids at the club had his stolen, never got it back,” he said.

"So I gave him some components and then it was stolen again. At the moment I've gone from having five parts worth of bikes to none.

"We have Australian Titles in nine weeks time and desperately want it back by then.”