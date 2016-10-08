31°
Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
8th Oct 2016
boat crash on yeppoon rd.
boat crash on yeppoon rd. Allan Reinikka ROK081016aboatcra

ONE lane of the Yeppoon road near Limestone creek has been closed after a two vehicle accident this afternoon.

Police recived a call at 3.25pm to attend the accident where it was reported a Car and collided with another car towing a boat on the road heading towards Rockhampton.

The trailer which was towing a boat overturned during the crash and landed ontop of the other vehicle.

No one was trapped in either of the cars.

However one lane is still closed for the time being and is expected to be reopened soon as a truck it on it's way to remove the boat.

