Boat still missing of the Capricorn Coast

FLYING HIGH: One -of the live demonstrations by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service

UPDATE 4.30PM: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service has returned to base after searching for a missing vessel.

They did not locate the missing 10m sailing vessel, which they were searching for between Stanage and Shoalwater Bay.

INITIAL: AN AIR search has been launched for a vessel missing off the Capricorn Coast.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is currently searching between Yeppoon and Shoalwater Bay for the vessel, which was last seen on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Keppel Sands coastguard said the vessel, Southern Hustler, had not been heard from for some time.

"It was anchored in Island Head Creek (Shoalwater) on the 9th and has not been heard from since,” the spokesman said.

"It was not logged on with the coastguard.”

The spokesman said there was no information in relation to how many people were on board the vessel.

Anyone with any information in regards to the vessel's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.