Bobby Alu to play

GREAT BEATS: Bobby Alu will play for Pinefest at the Spinnaker.

THE charismatic tunes of Bobby Alu and The Palm Royale are set to rock The Spinnaker Deck at Keppel Bay Sailing Club on Saturday, October 15 as part of this year's Tropical Pinefest celebrations.

Multi award-winning Bobby Alu is renowned for his signature hammock music and high vibes.

While he was born on the Gold Coast, his music is themed by his Polynesian heritage, with hints of soul, reggae and infectious rhythm.

Bobby is an accomplished songwriter and baritone ukulele strummer with a smooth and silky voice while also being renowned as one of the nation's best drummers.

He toured worldwide as drummer for Xavier Rudd.

Bobby moves from behind the drum kit to front of stage with ukulele in hand with ease and with a calm fresh vibe that evokes a sense of joy in audiences that can't be denied.

Bobby and The Palm Royale will hit the deck at Spinnaker from 3-5pm on Saturday, October 15 right before the Pinefest Ball.

Entry if free of charge.