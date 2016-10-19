Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold, screening in Rockhampton in November.

THE star of an Australian bodybuilding documentary will return home to Rockhampton next month as part of Sydney Film Festival's national regional tour.

Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold and will introduce the film screening at BCC Cinemas in the city on November 12.

After the film, Kylene will take part in a special audience Q&A.

Travelling Film Festival

When: Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13

Where: BCC Cinemas Rockhampton

Single tickets: $14 / $12 / $10 (Adult / Concession / Student & Kids)

Subscribe and save tickets: 5-FILM FLEXI PASSES: $50 Adult / $45 Concession

"I am so excited to bring Destination Arnold to my hometown of Rockhampton,” she said.

"It was an awesome experience to travel down to the Arnolds in Melbourne and meet the man himself Arnold Schwarzenegger, bringing to you Destination Arnold.”

Five feature-length films will air during the Travelling Film Festival, from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13.

The films: