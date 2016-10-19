Bodybuilding star to introduce documentary to hometown

THE star of an Australian bodybuilding documentary will return home to Rockhampton next month as part of Sydney Film Festival's national regional tour.
Kylene Anderson stars in Destination Arnold and will introduce the film screening at BCC Cinemas in the city on November 12.
After the film, Kylene will take part in a special audience Q&A.
Travelling Film Festival
- When: Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13
- Where: BCC Cinemas Rockhampton
- Single tickets: $14 / $12 / $10 (Adult / Concession / Student & Kids)
- Subscribe and save tickets: 5-FILM FLEXI PASSES: $50 Adult / $45 Concession
"I am so excited to bring Destination Arnold to my hometown of Rockhampton,” she said.
"It was an awesome experience to travel down to the Arnolds in Melbourne and meet the man himself Arnold Schwarzenegger, bringing to you Destination Arnold.”
Five feature-length films will air during the Travelling Film Festival, from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13.
The films:
- Up for Love, is a French romantic comedy starring the Oscar winning Jean Dujardin (The Artist), and a remake of the Argentinian comedy Corazón de León about a couple trying to find love in a world of petty intolerance.
- The Family Fang, Jason Bateman's second feature film also starring alongside Nicole Kidman, is a funny and bittersweet family drama about a brother and sister in search of their missing famous parents.
- Destination Arnold, the debut feature by Sascha Ettinger, follows two Sydney-based Indigenous women with a dream to make it to the Arnolds - an amateur bodybuilding competition being held in Australia for the first time.
- The Commune, a tense Thomas Vinterberg film set in 1970s Copenhagen, where a couple's experiment in group living reveals faultlines in their own relationship, starring Trine Dyrholm, winner of Best Actress at Berlin International Film Festival 2016.
- The Olive Tree, is an earthy quietly stirring Spanish fable about an emotional journey to recover a family tree, from the team behind 2010's Oscar-shortlisted Even the Rain.