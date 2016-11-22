Bogan with a Slogan spotted in Longreach

Christopher Horton aka Bogan with a Slogan is peddling from Gracemere to Darwin on a recumbent bicycle, spreading his Lock the Gate message.

WHAT do this anti-mining campaigner and ex-PM Tony Abbott have in common?

Their choice of form-fitting swimming attire.

Tony Abbott wearing his signature budgie smugglers in the Great Aussie Swim. MICK TSIKAS

Christopher Horton aka The Bogan with a Slogan is on a tour from Gracemere to Darwin in his animal print budgie smugglers, spreading his Lock the Gate (anti mining) message across rural Australia.

The similarities between BWAS and Mr Abbott begin and end with their unusual fashion choice, which Christopher describes as "for the middle aged male who is not body conscious".

The Rockhampton bee-keeper is now on day 12 of his 3000km journey, peddling away on his recumbent bicycle.

The last we heard from Christopher he had just ridden through Alpha and Jericho and said the towns were dying, "kept alive with the false promise of big mines coming their way... It is disgraceful how people have been treated by governments if they chose to live in rural Australia".

His visit was apparently not well received as he claimed he was not "Mr Popularity" in the rural communities.

A Facebook photo surfaced of BWAS two days ago on the 10th day of his journey 18km east of Longreach looking a little more modest in a pair of blue jeans (sans shirt of course).

BWAS reportedly asked Dominic Doblo to accompany him on the journey, but this request was turned down by the outspoken Rockhampton businessman.