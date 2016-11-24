BOM: Hotter, drier summer for Queensland

A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

WE ALL know summer in Queensland is particularly hot, but this year, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting an extra toasty season.

BOM today released their monthly and seasonal climate outlooks for December 2016-February 2017 and a hot, dry summer is forecast.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Queensland residents from Stanthorpe to Mackay can expect to swelter over the next three months with hotter than average days and nights predicted.

There is a particularly high chance of summer having a warm start for most, with much of Australia likely to see warmer daytime temperatures in December.

The current outlook reflects a negative Southern Annular Mode and a weak La Niña-like pattern in the Pacific Ocean, including warmer than average waters to the northwest of Australia.

Throughout December, there is an 80% and above chance of hotter than average days and nights from Stanthorpe all the way up to Rockhampton. In the Mackay, there is a 70% chance of hotter than average days and nights.

Long term from December to February, there is an 80% chance of hotter than average days and nights from as far south as Stanthorpe, as far west as Bollon and as far north as Maryborough.

From Hervey Bay to Gladstone and inland to Tambo there is a 75% chance of it being hotter than average and from Rockhampton up to St Lawrence, there is a 70% chance of hotter than average season. There is a 65% chance of the same situation in the Mackay region.

RAINFALL OUTLOOK

If you were wishing for a wet Christmas, don't hold your breathe. According to BOM, December is likely to be drier than average across most of mainland Australian with a 70-80% chance of below average rainfall across most of eastern Australia. In fact, the entire summer season from December to February is going to be pretty dry throughout Queensland.

This is reflective of a negative Southern Annular Mode.

Stanthorpe, Warwick, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Ipswich and surround have a mere 25% chance of exceeding their average summer rainfall.

Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Taroom, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg and Town of 1770 have a slightly higher, 30% chance of exceeding their average summer rainfall.

Meanwhile, Biloela, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald, Blackwater, Mackay and surrounds have a 40% chance of exceeding their average summer rainfall.

While Queensland may not receive more rain than average this summer, don't put your umbrella away just yet.

Summer rainfall medians across the state are already quite high and BOM are predicting a 75% chance of towns receiving at least the following.