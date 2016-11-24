39°
News

BOM: Hotter, drier summer for Queensland

Melanie Plane
| 24th Nov 2016 11:35 AM
A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE ALL know summer in Queensland is particularly hot, but this year, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting an extra toasty season.

BOM today released their monthly and seasonal climate outlooks for December 2016-February 2017 and a hot, dry summer is forecast.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Queensland residents from Stanthorpe to Mackay can expect to swelter over the next three months with hotter than average days and nights predicted.

There is a particularly high chance of summer having a warm start for most, with much of Australia likely to see warmer daytime temperatures in December.

The current outlook reflects a negative Southern Annular Mode and a weak La Niña-like pattern in the Pacific Ocean, including warmer than average waters to the northwest of Australia.

Throughout December, there is an 80% and above chance of hotter than average days and nights from Stanthorpe all the way up to Rockhampton. In the Mackay, there is a 70% chance of hotter than average days and nights.

Long term from December to February, there is an 80% chance of hotter than average days and nights from as far south as Stanthorpe, as far west as Bollon and as far north as Maryborough.

From Hervey Bay to Gladstone and inland to Tambo there is a 75% chance of it being hotter than average and from Rockhampton up to St Lawrence, there is a 70% chance of hotter than average season. There is a 65% chance of the same situation in the Mackay region.

RAINFALL OUTLOOK

If you were wishing for a wet Christmas, don't hold your breathe. According to BOM, December is likely to be drier than average across most of mainland Australian with a 70-80% chance of below average rainfall across most of eastern Australia. In fact, the entire summer season from December to February is going to be pretty dry throughout Queensland.

This is reflective of a negative Southern Annular Mode.

Stanthorpe, Warwick, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Ipswich and surround have a mere 25% chance of exceeding their average summer rainfall.

Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Taroom, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg and Town of 1770 have a slightly higher, 30% chance of exceeding their average summer rainfall.

Meanwhile, Biloela, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Emerald, Blackwater, Mackay and surrounds have a 40% chance of exceeding their average summer rainfall.

While Queensland may not receive more rain than average this summer, don't put your umbrella away just yet.

Summer rainfall medians across the state are already quite high and BOM are predicting a 75% chance of towns receiving at least the following.

  • 100-200mm: Stanthorpe, Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Miles, Roma, Taroom, Biloela, Monto, Rockhampton, Emerald, Blackwater, Clermont, Moranbah, Longreach, Winton and Mt Isa.
  • 200-300mm: Gold Coast, Ipswich, Gatton, Brisbane, Gympie, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Yeppoon and St Lawrence.
  • 300-400mm: Sunshine Coast region, Samuel Hill and Mackay.
  • 400-600mm: Whitsundays.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bom outlook seasonal outlook summer weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

WATCH: Extra fire crews race to protect homes

WATCH: Extra fire crews race to protect homes

Three homes in path of bush fire near Rockhampton

BOM: Hotter, drier summer for Queensland

A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

BOM release outlook for summer

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Gas main ruptures in south Rocky

QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Emergency crews responding to incident.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Police go head-to-head with business for White Ribbon Day

KICKING GOALS: Police player Brittany Mace in the White Ribbon touch football game between Auizon and Queensland Police on Tuesday.

'We're looking forward to defending our title... next year'

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Comfortable Family Living

14 Kelman Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 $319,000

This highset Norman Gardens home is a must see if you're looking for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Ascend upstairs and you will appreciate an open plan...

Neat, Tidy and Ready to Sell

19 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,900

This property is located in a very convenient area close to local schools, shops and sporting fields. As you enter the home you will be greeted by a good sized...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $485,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

HOT PRICE for Seaview Block!

14 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of ... $119,000

Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... Offers Over...

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $250,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

25 Acre lots, Good Grazing LAND

4/190 Bungundarra Road, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites ... $350,000

Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites on the ourtskirts of Yeppoon. This is good quality land perfect for grazing or running...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $409,500

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

25 Acre, Good Grazing LAND

3/190 Bungundarra Road, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites ... $419,000neg

Prime acreage lots subdivided to provide the opportunity for new home sites on the ourtskirts of Yeppoon. This is good quality land perfect for grazing or running...

Seaview Block Open To Offers!

58 Meikleville Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

Residential Land Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning ... All Offers...

Don't miss this limited opportunity to build your dream home overlooking stunning 180 degree views of the coastline stretching beyond Corio Bay out to Emu Park. ...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!