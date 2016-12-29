Boom gate blocks Rocky main road for four hours

7pm: QUEENSLAND Rail have apologised to Rockhampton motorists inconvenience after a boom gate blocked a major road for four hours today.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said about 9.30am this morning, crews were called to address an electrical fault at the Fitzroy Street level crossing in Rockhampton that caused the boom arms to remain in the down position.

"Electricians worked to rectify the fault as quickly and as safely as possible, while Police assisted with traffic management,” the spokesman said.

"The boom arms were fully operational at 1.30pm.

"We sincerely apologise to road users who were impacted by this incident and thank them for their understanding."

Noon: QUEENSLAND Rail are organising staff to do traffic control at a location where boom gates have become stuck and are causing a traffic hazard.

Reports indicate the railway staff will relieve Queensland Police Service at the boom gates on Denison and Fitzroy St as it is unknown when the boom gates will be fixed.

10.15AM: TRAFFIC is being diverted after train boom gates on Denison and Fitzroy St suffered an electrical fault this morning, causing them to remain down.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police were called to the scene just before 9am as traffic was banking up and members of the public were becoming abusive.

Police will continue to redirect southbound traffic while waiting for an electrician to arrive on scene and fix the fault.

Updates to follow.