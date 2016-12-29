32°
News

Boom gate blocks Rocky main road for four hours

Chloe Lyons
| 29th Dec 2016 10:17 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

7pm: QUEENSLAND Rail have apologised to Rockhampton motorists inconvenience after a boom gate blocked a major road for four hours today.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said about 9.30am this morning, crews were called to address an electrical fault at the Fitzroy Street level crossing in Rockhampton that caused the boom arms to remain in the down position. 　

"Electricians worked to rectify the fault as quickly and as safely as possible, while Police assisted with traffic management,” the spokesman said.

"The boom arms were fully operational at 1.30pm.　

"We sincerely apologise to road users who were impacted by this incident and thank them for their understanding."

Noon: QUEENSLAND Rail are organising staff to do traffic control at a location where boom gates have become stuck and are causing a traffic hazard.

Reports indicate the railway staff will relieve Queensland Police Service at the boom gates on Denison and Fitzroy St as it is unknown when the boom gates will be fixed.

10.15AM: TRAFFIC is being diverted after train boom gates on Denison and Fitzroy St suffered an electrical fault this morning, causing them to remain down.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police were called to the scene just before 9am as traffic was banking up and members of the public were becoming abusive.

Police will continue to redirect southbound traffic while waiting for an electrician to arrive on scene and fix the fault.

Updates to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  queensland police service traffic diversion train

Monsoonal trough could dump more than 100mm of rain in Qld

Monsoonal trough could dump more than 100mm of rain in Qld

Flash flooding possible as system moves south

When's the time for 'boom barra' in CQ?

Beau Gower landed this top king salmon in the river.

Scotty's got the inside scoop in catching some quality barra

When is the worst time of year for bad parking in Rockhampton?

Amanda Jeff Barlow posted this photo showing a vehicle parked in a No Parking zone at Stockland near the Splash-A-Bout Swim School last week.

POLL: The Bulletin wants to know readers views on bad parking

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

The scene of the house fire at Slacks Creek. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811FIRE3

New laws for all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

Local Partners

Fred, 82, is king of the region's bowling greens

Age has not wearied Rockhampton's Fred Carrington, nor diminished his competitive spirit.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Boom gate blocks Rocky main road for four hours

7pm: Queensland Rail responds to boom gate issue

What's On for kids these holidays

.

What to do around CQ?

Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

Homegrown musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett is returning to CQ

Isaac region lights up the night with seasonal sparkle

Middlemount winner of best residential, 3-73 Centenary Drive.

Entrants lit up towns around the region with magical displays.

Fearless US singer songwriter makes Australia creative base

Fearless US singer songwriter makes Australia creative base

BOLD and brassy US singer, musician, writer and artist Amanda Palmer touched down at Woodfordia today with the news Australia will be seeing her a lot more.

Aunty has another crack at NYE fireworks show

Jeremy Fernandez and Ella Hooper will host the ABC's 2016 New Year's Eve broadcast live from Sydney Harbour.

HOPES for better reception to NYE broadcast this time around.

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: Hollywood loses bright light

Debbie Reynolds... a remarkable life.

Reynold's lost first husband to best friend Elizabeth Taylor

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

Stunning Sweeping City Views!

31 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This low set brick home is perfectly positioned at the top of Norman Gardens capturing breathtaking views of the city and surrounds. If you are looking for a low...

Directly across from Main Beach&#39;

507/4 Adelaide Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

Fifth floor holiday unit right in the heart of Yeppoon CBD. Only a leisurely stroll to shops, beach, restaurants & cafes. Everything is right at your fingertips! •...

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

39 Mary Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Situated within the emerging apartment community, suitable for future development pending you acquire nearby property down the track. This original home on 660m2...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

Build your Property Wealth

6/68 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 2 $219,000 Neg

Breaking into the market is the first exciting step to investing in the property market! This spacious unit privately located at the end of the block has so much...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $349,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Welcome to this immaculate high set home situated in North Rockhampton providing excellent dual living with 2 extra rooms, lounge room, bathroom and kitchenette...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!