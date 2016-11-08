'Boom nor bust': A look at Rockhampton over the centuries

DEBATE over mayor Margaret Strelow's "boom nor bust" comments has burst wide open today, following a letter to the editor which criticised the reference to Rockhampton's economy.
Joanne Coulter penned her thoughts to The Morning Bulletin, sharing her observations on Rockhampton's decline from a "central business" and tourism hub since her arrival to town in 1984.
Cr Strelow this morning defended her comments, which she said were an attempt to "quantify the population in response to an earlier writer".
But Cr Strelow said was good to "have the conversation going", and readers were more than happy to oblige; including Joanne Coulter.
In the midst of discussion, The Morning Bulletin had a dig through the archives at some of the significant developments over the decades.
Reader Ashley Ryan steered the conversation towards the Rockhampton Riverbank redevelopment, in the wake of two businesses announcing closures as a result of the Rockhampton Regional Council's $36 million project.
The development took a major step forward this week, with the reopening of Quay St to motorists and foot traffic.
