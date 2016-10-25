28°
News

Bounty organisers say 2016 had record size barra

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 25th Oct 2016 10:03 AM
Nathan Johnston at the Rocky Barra Bounty. Photo Contributed
Nathan Johnston at the Rocky Barra Bounty. Photo Contributed Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

10.10am: BARRA Bounty organisers have hit back at claims the results from the weekend's competition indicate the net fishing ban is not working.

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President Keith Harris this morning claimed the low number of barramundi caught showed the net fishing ban, which has been in place for a year, was not working.

Mr Harris also claimed the barra were also smaller than previous years.

However, Bill Sawynok said organisers were delighted with the outcome of the 2016 competition which saw one of the largest average sized barramundi caught in the event's history.

"The average was 64cm which is the largest average size for the 17 years of the bounty,” he said.

"The claims that the barra were smaller were not true.”

Mr Sawynok said despite the three-day event being held in the worst fishing condition in the event's history, it still produced the sixth best results.

He explained that the worst fishing conditions were a result of very unusual flooding event in the Fitzroy River in July, followed by a minor flooding event that came from Taroom just before the Bounty.

Mr Sawynok said the organising committee had originally forecast that about 600 barramundi would be caught during the event, but after the Taroom flooding event, they reduced that number to between 100-200.

"We exceed that,” he said after explaining that 256 barramundi were caught by 138 anglers.

Mr Sawynok said the Barra Bounty was capped at 140 teams, however one team pulled out at the last minute this year.

He said there was a 40 team waiting list and had been at that number for the past five years.

9.20am: RECREATIONAL fishermen have hit back at claims this year's Barra Bounty results were indicative of whether the net fishing ban was working or not.

Central Queensland recreational fishermen took to Facebook to voice their opinions about the subject after the Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President Keith Harris made the claim.

Mr Harris says recreational anglers who lobbied for the current Central Queensland net-bans should apologise for destroying the livelihoods of 50 professional fishing families and robbing seafood consumers of fresh local fish.

He described last weekend's fishing competition result as the "worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty result in years” - despite 12 months without netting in the Fitzroy River system.

Mr Harris said this year's total barramundi catch by 120 anglers fishing for three days was 256 barra, around a third of the average catch of the past five years. The average length of barra this year was 64cm, not much above the minimum legal length of 58cm, and not a single one-metre barra was caught, whereas in previous years several fish over a metre in length had been caught.

"Last year, with professional fishermen still operating in the river and catching fish for the Rockhampton community, the same number of Barra Bounty competitors caught 409 barramundi and 516 king threadfin.

Recreational fisherman Wade Matheson posted on The Bulletin's Facebook page "I'm sorry but think about it? Recreational fisherman apologise for what exactly? Low fish were caught because of no netting. Lol what a joke. Bad weather and fish not biting is more like it!”

"The river is running now fresh that is all , before the minor floods the catch rate was far better than the previous years and it will be great again once the water clean out , gets salty and the bait fish & prawns get back to the system , they know that this is normal after minor flood!!” Mohamed Al Alfy posted.

What others said:

David H Vice - It's going to take years for the fish stocks to recover. Local fish caught in our river systems don't see the dinner plate of the locals they are sent to the big city's. Better money for the commercial fisherman to be made . It's the same with the prawns' locals get to buy the reject prawn and the rest go to either export or the bigger city's. Don't lift the net free zones'

Ben Dickenson - "In 2014, they caught 440 barra, 667 in 2013, 669 in 2012 and in 2011 they caught 1,210 barra. That's as far back as I have looked at the results but anyone can see the worst year in at least five years has been the year when no professional net fishermen were allowed to work in the Fitzroy system.

"That proves all the claims when the net bans were imposed on local fishing families and seafood lovers are just rubbish.”

That's a pretty bold claim. Another way of interpreting the data is that in 2011 the bounty would have been 9 months after the massive flooding event that opened up all the lagoons and creeks that hold fish. This may have allowed the big fish to get back to the main river system. Mr Harris is making some pretty bold assumptions.

Gerard Mapes - What a load of crap. I've never caught so many fish in the Fitzroy.

Hurell Lucieer - The frequent river flushes have nothing to do with it eh?

7am: A SEAFOOD industry spokesperson has indicated they don't believe net bans in the Fitzroy River are working after the 'worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty results in years'.

Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) President, Keith Harris has launched an attack on the bans and on Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne who was Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries when the bans were introduced.

Mr Harris says recreational anglers who lobbied for the current Central Queensland net-bans should apologise for destroying the livelihoods of 50 professional fishing families and robbing seafood consumers of fresh local fish.

He described last weekend's fishing competition result as the "worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty result in years” - despite 12 months without netting in the Fitzroy River system.

"A handful of expert anglers lobbied Rocky MP Bill Byrne for a net-fishing ban and got their way, with promises of more and bigger barra in the Fitzroy system,” Mr Harris said.

"Now, with professional fishing families not allowed to net any barra or other fish for CQ communities in local waterways for the past year, the 2016 Barra Bounty catch was by far the worst for at least five years.

"Instead of more and bigger barra, competitors caught fewer and smaller barra. The lobbyists responsible for destroying local seafood industry jobs and denying local fish to local residents should publicly apologise,” Mr Harris said. "What they've done is a disgrace.”

Mr Harris said this year's total barramundi catch by 120 anglers fishing for three days was 256 barra, around a third of the average catch of the past five years. The average length of barra this year was 64cm, not much above the minimum legal length of 58cm, and not a single one-metre barra was caught, whereas in previous years several fish over a metre in length had been caught.

"Last year, with professional fishermen still operating in the river and catching fish for the Rockhampton community, the same number of Barra Bounty competitors caught 409 barramundi and 516 king threadfin.

"In 2014, they caught 440 barra, 667 in 2013, 669 in 2012 and in 2011 they caught 1,210 barra. That's as far back as I have looked at the results but anyone can see the worst year in at least five years has been the year when no professional net fishermen were allowed to work in the Fitzroy system.

"That proves all the claims when the net bans were imposed on local fishing families and seafood lovers are just rubbish.”

Mr Harris said that expert local anglers caught far more fish than visitors, proving it was the local "hard core” anglers who would benefit from any extra fish, not tourists.

"The winning local team of two anglers caught 25 barramundi in three days. The best visiting team caught just four barra in three days - not even one fish per person per day. Local experts wanted the net bans because they will catch disproportionally more fish. Average mum and dad anglers, and tourists who don't know the local waterways, aren't going to catch many fish and that's proven by this year's results,” he said.

"Barra aren't easy to catch. That's the big message out of this year's Barra Bounty. And banning professionals hasn't produced the promised bonanza of fish.

"The fishing hasn't improved, the hyped-up stories about American and Japanese tourists flocking to Rocky haven't eventuated and Rocky's not seeing an 'angling-led revival'. The net bans have bombed.

"What has happened is that 50 Queensland fishing families have had their livelihoods destroyed for no reason and the vast majority of Rocky residents can no longer eat Rocky barramundi. That's what you call a lose-lose result,” Mr Harris said.

"And for that debacle, you can blame local angling lobbyists and Bill Byrne MP.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barra bounty bill byrne business fishing net fishing ban outdoor-living politics

Retailers announced for Parkhurst shopping precinct

Retailers announced for Parkhurst shopping precinct

AHC Managing Director Rod MacLeod confirmed the centre was essentially complete and is expected to open on November 16.

Pilot still in Rockhampton Hospital after yesterday's crash

Vintage Cessna Airmaste.

Pilot sustains suspected internal injuries in small aircraft crash

Animals activists target rodeo acts

Teebar Rodeo- Darren Jenkins from Gympie using his exceptional rope skills on a calf. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Call for State Government to ban calf roping

Truckie backs a better beef road

STEP FORWARD: Luke Francis from Francis Frieghters with his son Harry talking with Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads.

Truckie pleased to see plans for new road train route

Local Partners

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES hosted by the Rockhampton and District Benefits Association.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

U3A writers launches new book

TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.

U3a writers launch their new book: It's a Lottery.

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal...

SIR Cliff Richard has thanked Sir Rod Stewart for his support but reassured the rocker he is "loaded" and doesn't need financial help.

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction

Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during performance

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

'You Spin Me Round' hitmaker dies aged 57

Pete Burns

Pete Burns has died aged 57

REVIEW: Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead disgusted me

I'm disgusted by The Walking Dead premiere.

SPOILERS: The Walking Dead premiere disgusted me.

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Felicity 'Flick' Eggington in a scene from the TV series Australian Survivor.

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in final three

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $475,000 Neg

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

Executive Home with Ocean Views Under $550,000

23 Buccaneer Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 3 2 $529,000

You will love coming home to the unrivalled sense of peace, privacy afforded by this cleverly designed masterpiece offering all the space, elegance and quality you...

Potential 4th bedroom, Huge Rumpus, Ocean Views!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 INVITING ALL...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

Amazing, Easy , Unit Living at Beautiful Tall Pines in Frenchville Only $249,000

6/385 Shand Street, Frenchville 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom brick unit is located only 2 min walk to IGA Frenchville. Perfect for retirees, investors, singles, couples or those who love to travel..

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

SNAP UP THIS TOP INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- IN FRENCHVILLE- $249,000

353 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This beautifully presented, 2 storey family home, right in the heart of Frenchville is just perfect for the 1st home buyer, families, singles, couples and smart...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 2 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $458,000 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $445,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals