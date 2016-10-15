Boxer Ben ready for return to ring

Rockhampton's Ben Bowes will make his return to the ring on Saturday night after an 18-month absence from boxing.

BOXING: The boxer that coach Des Upton has dubbed "the crowd pleaser” will return to the ring tonight after an 18-month absence.

Ben Bowes, 27, will take on Patrick Clarke in the feature fight on the card at the Mayhem on Maggie amateur boxing tournament on Magnetic Island.

He is one of nine Rockhampton PCYC boxers gloving up for the event.

Upton is expecting Bowes to quickly return to his impressive fighting form of days past.

"He's short of a run - he hasn't had a fight for nearly two years but he's strong and he's tough.

"The bloke that's fighting him will know he's there, that's for sure.

"Ben's a real crowd pleaser. The public loves him because he doesn't stop; if it's three rounds he'll go for every second of those three rounds.”

Bowes said he was excited about his return, and explains that he took a step back from boxing as family and work commitments took priority.

But he said the desire to fight was burning again and he was ready to give it another crack.

"It hasn't been too hard to get back into the routine. My muscle memory's good and my fitness is still okay,” he said.

"I've dropped nine kilos in seven weeks to get down to my fight weight (under 67kg).

"There's still some work to do and I've got to get fitter but I'm ready to go.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I've been sparring well and sparring some heavier boys which suits my style.

"It's my first fight for 18 months but it's probably four years since I fought for Des so I'm looking forward to jumping back in there for the PCYC.”

Bowes last fought - and beat - Clarke six years ago and he knows to be wary of his straight right hand.

"I'm quietly confident and it's really good to be back,” he said. "I'm enjoying it and while I'm enjoying it it's not hard to do.”