Boxing against the very best

BOXING: Des Upton has added another two fighters to his list of champions after Rockhampton boys Drayden Marou and Greg Toby won Queensland Boxing Titles over the weekend.

The Rockhampton PCYC Boxing coach took 13-year-old Marou and 14-year-old Toby to Townsville on Friday to go toe-to-toe with the state's best fighters.

Upton said the hunt for Queensland gold got off to a great start when Marou stepping into the ring against Brayden Malljaer in the 45kg division.

"Drayden won on an unanimous points decision. It was a really good fight,” Upton said.

"Then on Saturday he fought Kurtis Mullholland-Bryde from Cairns and stopped him in the first round. Drayden fought really well. He is improving with every fight.”

Greg Toby from Rocky PCYC boxing club. Chris Ison ROK100515cboxing12

While extremely pleased Marou's performance, Upton said his heart really swelled when Toby stepped into the ring.

"There was no one in the schoolboys division so Greg had to step up to the juniors which is under-17s,” Upton said.

"He fought Damon Wessels from Mareeba and it's the best fight I've ever seen from him.

"He can be a bit lazy but he really put it in on the weekend and did well. The other bloke just didn't have an answer for him.

"Wessels had a bit of a reputation and Greg took it off him. Greg is built like a senior and he put eight counts on Wessels to win on an unanimous points decision. I'm really proud of him.

"All we need to do now is stop him eating so much so he can fight in the Australian Titles in the 71kg division.”

Both Marou and Toby will travel to Cairns in December to contest the Australian Boxing Championships but will first fight in Mackay on October 9 and Magnetic Island on October 15. Upton will also take fighters to Yeppoon on December 12.