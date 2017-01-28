Boy, 13, charged over brutal North Rocky scooter bashing

POLICE have charged a 13-year-old boy with a string of serious offences after he allegedly bashed two teens with a scooter.

On January 14, 2017, two males - aged 17 and 18 - were allegedly attacked while walking down Berserker St, Berserker at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said two 13-year-old boys, one from Emu Park and one from Yeppoon, were questioned about the incident last week and charges have been laid against one of them.

The 17-year-old victim received severe facial injuries and had to be transported to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The Yeppoon boy was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault.

He was also charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing for an incident that occurred on January 15.

The boy allegedly stole a car from a West Rockhampton address after he entered a home and stole car keys and money.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.