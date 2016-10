A THREE-year-old boy and a woman aged about 30 were taken to the Baralaba Hospital tonight after their vehicle came off the road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said QAS were called about 5.55pm to the incident, about 20km south of Wowan on the Leichardt Hwy.

The spokesman said both patients had minor cuts and abrasions.

Wowan is a small township in the Banana Shire, south west of Mount Morgan.