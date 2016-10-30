Boy airlifted after nearly drowning at Central Queensland pool

A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday following a near drowning in Marlborough.

Paramedics were called to the Marlborough Public Pool at 1.45pm after the boy was pulled unconscious from the water.

He was unconscious for about 30 seconds before regurgitating water.

He was airlifted in a stable condition by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

