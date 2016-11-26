30°
News

Boy & bear hugs for regional fans

Millicent Fleming | 26th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
The band Boy & Bear.
The band Boy & Bear. Lucinda Goodwin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Despite having only been to Rockhampton a handful of times there is no limit of the love that Boy & Bear have for their regional fans.

"As performers and song writers our music comes to life when it has an audience," bass guitarist, Dave Symes said.

"The geography and culture of a place and its people enables the music to have its own life."

This was reflected on Wednesday evening when Boy & Bear played to a packed all ages crowd at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The five piece band performed everything from their new single Limit of Love, what appeared to be a fan favourite Rabbit Song and Amy Winehouse's Back to Black with the spirit that has seen them nominated for ARIA awards.

Boy & Bear have combined their love of music, travelling and beer to co-create their own signature brew with Akasha Brewing Company, All Aussie Ale with the proceeds going towards 'buy a bale', an initiative which provides supplies for drought effected farmers.

The craft beer is not as yet, unfortunately, available in Rockhampton though.

Having spent this year touring nationally and internationally, 2017 looks set to be just as jam packed for Boy & Bear with plans for another album, while improving their BBQ and surfing skills.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  australian music boy and bear entertainment music pilbeam theatre

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Cyber crims hit sour note with Falls Festival rip off

Cyber crims hit sour note with Falls Festival rip off

'A little bit more than reasonably sophisticated cyber crime spree

Granny slashing burglar loses appeal

.

Violent burglar fails in appeal of 10-year jail term

Police confirm two men died in ultralight plane crash

Police vehicles at Hedlow Airstrip after a report that two people had died in an ultralight trike crash.

Investigations are ongoing and police remain at the scene

Missing quilt mystery unravels for Rocky woman

Dianne Kershaw was finally reunited with her family's quilt.

Precious memories sewn up in quilt for local lady

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Bethany aged care residents get furry visit

DOG THERAPY: Torin Murray Spenglar with Elvis and a Bethany resident

Students explore creative ways to engage with aged care residents.

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Red hot issue attracts red-haired politician's attention

OUTSPOKEN: Pauline Hanson addressed a crowd of predominantly One Nation supporters at a rally in the Rockhampton in September. Ms Hanson will be hosting a PTSD Forum at Emu Park on Friday night.

Hanson heading to Emu Park on Friday

Boy & bear hugs for regional fans

Boy & bear hugs for regional fans

Despite having only been to Rockhampton a handful of times there is no limit of the love that Boy and Bear have for their regional fans.

Rodger Corser's dose of good medicine

Rodger Corser plays Dr Hugh Knight in season one of Doctor Doctor.

The Doctor is in, says the series' grateful star

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

I think Bridget Jones might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Affordable First Home

40 Capricorn Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 2 1 1 $225,000

This budget friendly home will put a smile on your face with everything you are looking for at a bargain price. This low set brick home Features include: 2...

A Little Beauty- Why Rent At This Price!

273 Mason Street, Koongal 4701

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Welcome to this charming high set home, complete with unique features and gorgeous timber floors. This home is conveniently located in a central quiet spot not far...

360 Degree Views!

1 Camoo Caves Road, The Caves 4702

Rural 0 0 $299,000

Take control and create your future. Lot 1 Cammoo Caves Rd really does have it all; • 12.81 ha or 31 acres • Adjoining the Mt Etna Caves National Park • Only 2 km...

Tempted to run away and live on the beach?

20 Schofield Parade, Keppel Sands 4702

House 2 1 All Offers...

This is a perfect opportunity to own the largest beach frontage block in Keppel Sands. Walk across the road and go for an ocean dip or a sandy walk whenever you...

Massive Reduction for Seaview Block!!!

17 Taylor Street, Keppel Sands 4702

Residential Land This dual frontage, quarter acre block has been drastically reduced for a ... $148,000

This dual frontage, quarter acre block has been drastically reduced for a quick sale. Access can be gained from either Taylor St or Musa Drive in Keppel Sands and...

Renovated 3 Bedroom Timber Cottage FLOOD FREE!

141 Rodboro Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Priced to sell at $249,000 you will need to be quick to inspect this fantastic renovated 3 bedroom home with shed and side access to the 723m2 allotment. Ready to...

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $385,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 1 1 $244,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Affordable Stylish Living

23/20-24 Cliff Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 2 1 $360,000

Elevated above Yeppoon’s James St is the modern Pinnacle complex. Appealing to both owner occupiers due to its wonderful lifestyle opportunities and investors...

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!