Boy & bear hugs for regional fans

Despite having only been to Rockhampton a handful of times there is no limit of the love that Boy & Bear have for their regional fans.

"As performers and song writers our music comes to life when it has an audience," bass guitarist, Dave Symes said.

"The geography and culture of a place and its people enables the music to have its own life."

This was reflected on Wednesday evening when Boy & Bear played to a packed all ages crowd at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The five piece band performed everything from their new single Limit of Love, what appeared to be a fan favourite Rabbit Song and Amy Winehouse's Back to Black with the spirit that has seen them nominated for ARIA awards.

Boy & Bear have combined their love of music, travelling and beer to co-create their own signature brew with Akasha Brewing Company, All Aussie Ale with the proceeds going towards 'buy a bale', an initiative which provides supplies for drought effected farmers.

The craft beer is not as yet, unfortunately, available in Rockhampton though.

Having spent this year touring nationally and internationally, 2017 looks set to be just as jam packed for Boy & Bear with plans for another album, while improving their BBQ and surfing skills.