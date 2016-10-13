Boy & Bear to sing in Rocky

POPULAR Australian indie-rock folk band Boy & Bear will be taking to the Pilbeam Theatre stage later next month to perform their Limit Of Love album tour.

The regional tour, which also stops in at Mackay, Cairns and Townsville, comes off the back of their international tour in the US and Canada.

As part of the tour, Boy & Bear have teamed up for a special collaboration with Akasha Brewing Company.

The partnership has resulted in Akasha and the band creating an exceptional brew called All Australian Ale (AAA), which will be exclusively available at the upcoming shows on Boy & Bear's tour. All proceeds from this exciting brew will be going towards the charity Buy a Bale, helping to support rural Australian communities and farmers.

Akasha Brewing Company, founded in 2015 by Dave Padden and Wesley White, are renowned for their attention to detail, consistency, and passion for all things beer. Using 100% Australian ingredients, Boy & Bear and Akasha have created a sensational 'brew for a cause'. Their charity of choice, Buy a Bale, a division of Rural Aid, provides assistance to rural communities through fodder supplies, hampers, volunteers, tradies, technology, and works with other rural non-profit groups to co-ordinate assistance. In the three years from 2013 to 2016, $3.5 million has been raised to support rural towns through drought and economic hardship.

In addition to this, Parlour Gigs and Wonderlick are giving readers the chance to win an all-expenses-paid Parlour gig, performed by Boy & Bear themselves. Parlour brings the magic of live music into your home, they connect hosts with artists and empowers them to create unique entertainment experiences together. To celebrate the end of the tour in December, Boy & Bear will perform a special, intimate show in NSW Central Coast. You can win this exclusive acoustic set from Boy & Bear just for you and your mates, visit community.parlourgigs. com/boyandbear for more details.

To coincide with their upcoming regional tour, Boy & Bear have also announced a new edition of #1 ARIA charting album Limit Of Love. The new version adds 10 new live tracks.