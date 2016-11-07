Boy claims man exposed himself in library toilet

The trial will continue in the Rockhampton District Court tomorrow.

A JURY today heard allegations a man exposed himself to a child in a library toilet and asked him to perform a sex act.

The man pleaded not guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday to deprivation of liberty and indecent treatment of a child under 16 years.

In the first day of the trial, the jury was shown police video interview with the complainant after the incident in late 2015.

In the initial police interview, the complainant said he was at Rockhampton Regional Library with his mother and brother when the incident took place.

The boy said he had used the library computers and was on the ground floor, sitting on some large red cushion couches when he saw a stranger.

He said the man nodded his head and moved his eyebrow in a manner indicating the boy should follow him.

The boy said he then went to the toilet in the parent's room when the man followed him and put his foot in the door to prevent it being closed.

Once they were both in the cubicle, it was alleged the man locked the door and pulled his pants down to expose his penis.

The boy said the man then suggested he perform oral sex.

The boy refused, unlocked the door and left.

He later told his mother what had happened and flagged down a passing police officer.

In the initial police interview, the boy described feeling scared when the man followed him to the toilet.

"I thought he was going to hit me or something,” he told police in the recorded interview.

The court was then shown a cross examination of the complainant, recorded in September in the Rockhampton District Court.

In this the boy made the same allegations, but said the incident happened in the outer parent's room rather than the toilet.

He told the court he could not remember which room it took place in and did not remember telling police the man had put his foot in the toilet door to stop it closing.

Defence barrister Ross LoMonaco suggested to the boy he had in fact walked in on the man using the toilet and been yelled at to get out.

Mr LoMonaco put it to the boy that it was then he made the allegation to police.

The boy denied this, saying again that the man had asked him to perform oral sex.

