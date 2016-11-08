Boy loses sight after serious magpie attack

A CENTRAL Queensland mother is warning of the dangers of magpies during breeding season after her son was swooped and seriously injured.

Fletcher Holliday was on school holidays and riding his bike in a Rockhampton park in September when he was attacked

The bird shot past him, pulled up, and pecked him in the eye.

"It just happened really quickly, I didn't see it coming or anything," the teenager said.

"When it happened I just thought to myself ride home, and ... go to hospital.

