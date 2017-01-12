34°
Brace yourselves, the heatwave is just beginning

Amber Hooker
Melanie Plane
and | 12th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Jack Hutton (9) stays hydrated during the Brisbane Heat cricket coaching clinic held at the RGS grounds.
Jack Hutton (9) stays hydrated during the Brisbane Heat cricket coaching clinic held at the RGS grounds.

AS extreme temperatures grip most of the state, Central Queenslanders will suffer high temperatures and humidity.

Forty-plus degree temperatures are forecast for Biloela over the coming days, with Rockhampton forecast to hit 35-36 degrees through to Sunday, before dropping back to 33-34 degrees early next week.

Longreach peaked at 39.5 degrees at 3.30pm yesterday, with the mercury expected to rise to 42 degrees today and low-forty temperatures forecast for the remainder of the week.

But the heat isn't enough to stave off the rain out west with a 70% chance of showers on Friday, 90% chance on Saturday and 80% on Sunday in Longreach.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said humidity through the central and southern districts would increase the apparent temperatures through the week.

He said the heat is expected to contract to the south-east corner of the state by Thursday, with temperatures returning to average by Monday.

Gladstone and Yeppoon are expected to be considerably cooler, sitting around 30-32 degrees today.

The heatwave comes as a stark contrast to the heavy rainfall earlier in the week, which saw flood waters rise through the Fitzroy catchment.

River levels continued to fall yesterday, with the Riverslea crossing at 5.69m as of yesterday afternoon.

Only 1-5mm showers predicted for Emerald and Rockhampton this week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland flooding heatwave 2017 rainfall weather

