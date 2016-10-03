Brahman week a treat for Carinya

HE has been in the beef industry all his life and Matthew Kirk couldn't be happier with how the Brahman week sales are panning out for Carinya Stud.

Matthew and his family from Carinya Brahmans have 39 beasts to sell in total over the three days with 25 bulls already being sold yesterday, the first day of the sale.

And with the cattle company being thousands of dollars up on last year's sale average, the Kirks are already on a roll.

"The sale is awesome, just unbelievably good, the whole sale is strong but we particularly had a good sale,” Matthew said.

Carinya Brahmans, which became a stud in its own right around 1980 (thanks to Matthew's dad, John Kirk), has been present at Brahman week since the inception of the sale back in 1969.

"So for him (John) it's his whole life... it's full-on all the time and to be able to get rewards like today is extremely pleasing,” Matthew said.

"We're $10,000 up on last time, the average is nearly $22,000 with 25 bulls, it's beyond all expectations really.”

"That's what's driving this sale, we're sort of up 40% with our prime cattle prices and a lot of commercial producers are here and they've got a lot more money in their pocket, they're not only improving their infrastructure in their paddocks but they are also improving the genetic strength of their herds and that's why they're stepping up, looking to buy a better bull and have got the money to pay for it.”

Matthew explained working in the industry was definitely a family-based career, making Brahman week a reunion of sorts.

"Well, my daughter Brittany is fifth generation so it's a family deal and both my sons work on the places.”

"It's pleasing that when I'm finished or when I want to go lie on the beach it doesn't just end there, it just goes on to another generation and, hopefully, they just continue to improve like we've already done.”