Brand new Opera show for the Caves

AUDIENCES attending the Underground Opera Company's Opera in the Caves this weekend can expect some exciting new faces, among the regulars, in the company's stellar cast line up.

The event is back after celebrating a sell-out season in May, and is ready to dazzle guests once again at the acoustically sensational Capricorn Caves.

Stunning soprano Ms Ashleigh Maclaine and accompanist Mr Mark Connors headline the event. They will join the returning mezzo Ms Louise Dorsman, tenor Mr Glenn Lorimer and baritone Mr Douglas Macrae.

UOC Director and Founder Bruce Edwards said he enjoyed providing performers the opportunity to share their talent, particularly bringing the arts to regional locations, such as Rockhampton.

"We're proud to provide talented performers a unique venue in which to perform, and whether that be in the Cathedral Cave in the Capricorn Caves, or in Brisbane's Spring Hill Reservoir - it is such a unique experience that we hope becomes a highlight of their career,” he said.

"We enjoyed a sold out season in May, so we're excited to see what November brings.

"Our cast is completely different to May's weekend of performances, so if people are considering attending for a second time this year, I highly recommend it.”

Since UOC began nine years ago, Mr Edwards has been a pioneer in sourcing unique spaces to host extraordinary performances and the growing list includes caves, mines, castles and tunnels.

Mr Edwards, who formerly worked in mining and tunneling for 20 years, also takes pride in making the shows accessible to those who may not have been interested in opera or arts in the past.

"I never used to be interested in opera or musical theatre, but there is so much to appreciate! Being able to bring world class voices into unique spaces means we are not just putting on a concert but we are creating a physically audible experience for our audience, evoking the interests of people who may not have considered attending an opera performance before,” he said.

Opera in the Caves, supported by The Denison Boutique Hotel, will be held at the Capricorn Caves, 30 Olsens Caves Road, about 20 minutes north of Rockhampton.

Performances are Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm, Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, November 6.