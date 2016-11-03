30°
News

Brand new Opera show for the Caves

Matty Holdsworth | 3rd Nov 2016 4:08 PM
IT'S BACK: Opera lovers unite at the Capricorn Caves for a stunning show.
IT'S BACK: Opera lovers unite at the Capricorn Caves for a stunning show. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUDIENCES attending the Underground Opera Company's Opera in the Caves this weekend can expect some exciting new faces, among the regulars, in the company's stellar cast line up.

The event is back after celebrating a sell-out season in May, and is ready to dazzle guests once again at the acoustically sensational Capricorn Caves.

Stunning soprano Ms Ashleigh Maclaine and accompanist Mr Mark Connors headline the event. They will join the returning mezzo Ms Louise Dorsman, tenor Mr Glenn Lorimer and baritone Mr Douglas Macrae.

UOC Director and Founder Bruce Edwards said he enjoyed providing performers the opportunity to share their talent, particularly bringing the arts to regional locations, such as Rockhampton.

"We're proud to provide talented performers a unique venue in which to perform, and whether that be in the Cathedral Cave in the Capricorn Caves, or in Brisbane's Spring Hill Reservoir - it is such a unique experience that we hope becomes a highlight of their career,” he said.

"We enjoyed a sold out season in May, so we're excited to see what November brings.

"Our cast is completely different to May's weekend of performances, so if people are considering attending for a second time this year, I highly recommend it.”

Since UOC began nine years ago, Mr Edwards has been a pioneer in sourcing unique spaces to host extraordinary performances and the growing list includes caves, mines, castles and tunnels.

Mr Edwards, who formerly worked in mining and tunneling for 20 years, also takes pride in making the shows accessible to those who may not have been interested in opera or arts in the past.

"I never used to be interested in opera or musical theatre, but there is so much to appreciate! Being able to bring world class voices into unique spaces means we are not just putting on a concert but we are creating a physically audible experience for our audience, evoking the interests of people who may not have considered attending an opera performance before,” he said.

Opera in the Caves, supported by The Denison Boutique Hotel, will be held at the Capricorn Caves, 30 Olsens Caves Road, about 20 minutes north of Rockhampton.

Performances are Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm, Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, November 6.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn caves central queensland opera opera in the caves rockhampton whatson

Meet Parkhurst's new hair and beauty specialist

Meet Parkhurst's new hair and beauty specialist

Rockhampton businesswoman opens her own salon at new shopping centre

BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of CQ

Storms begin to impact Central Queensland.

Falls of up to 50mm are possible where the thunderstorms hit.

Brand new Opera show for the Caves

IT'S BACK: Opera lovers unite at the Capricorn Caves for a stunning show.

New faces and old coming to the Caves

Carols raise funds for Rocky charity

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Carols by Candlelight attracts many families across the region each year to celebrate in the lead up to Christmas.

Give genorously at this year's Carols by Candlelight

Local Partners

Artists inspired by landscapes of Australia and Vietnam

Entitled From Australia to Vietnam, the hand crafted pieces by potter Gill Whitworth were inspired by a trip she had to Vietnam.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Nippers' first competition of the season

TEAM EFFORT: Queensland Country team members, back (from left) Jack Newton, Zac Paskin, Kayla Osborne, Natalie Cumming (chaperone) and Kade Gourdie. Front, Caitlyn Goudie, and rosie Sattler.

Yeppoon wins eight members in Queensland Country team

Brand new Opera show for the Caves

IT'S BACK: Opera lovers unite at the Capricorn Caves for a stunning show.

New faces and old coming to the Caves

CQ Wedding Expo to help brides plan perfect days

CQ Wedding Expo organiser Louise Wilson. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Hundreds are expected to hit the showgrounds this weekend

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

Carols raise funds for Rocky charity

Carols raise funds for Rocky charity

Horseriding for the Disabled assists riders develop coordination, balance and general wellbeing.

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Driveclub VR is as close as you could get to the real thing.

PlayStation VR the hottest item in gaming right now

Marvel's magicians spin a truly trippy tale

MAGIC MAN: British actor Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the movie Dr Strange.

Marvel Studio's latest effort is a lot trippier than you'd expect.

Chasing the comedy dream

KILLER COMEDY: Rockhampton comedian Thabo Tshuma is part of Amateur Allsorts and is building his career in stand up comedy and other entertainment avenues.

At Allsorts Open Mic on Saturday, November 5, see local comedians

LEGO lets loose on Beef Capital this month

LEGO® bricks will take over the city with not one but two major LEGO® bricks events being held in Rockhampton.

Let your child's imagination run wild with LEGO building

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

Stylish Home in Central Location!

31 Power Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 1 $345,000

This Greg Dean & Latitude home presents character and a refreshing point of difference from standard three bedroom homes. Featuring fresh open plan living with...

Resort-Style Palace overlooking the Golf Course

73 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 3 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. A modern marvel radiating elegance and luxury over two levels. The designer interior is enhanced with marble floors, ducted...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $409,500

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $299,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

Spacious Family Home With A Pool

100 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 4 $339,000

This spacious split level family home is perfectly positioned on a corner block with front and side access. You will be surprised at what this amazing property has...

Perfect Location and Priced To Sell

58 Albert street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 3 $269,000

This is your new home, ready for you to move straight into and unpack today. Renovated inside and out, freshly painted, new floor coverings and curtains, spacious...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!