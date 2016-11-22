Brandis predicts LNP split: Labels Nicholls 'very mediocre'

IT'S one of those rare moments when we see what politicians really think and for both Queensland opposition leader Tim Nicholls and Federal Attorney-General George Brandis it's a moment they probably both wish was never caught on camera.

Brandis was in Victoria to address the Liberal Party faithful.

Sat beside him was powerbroker Michael Kroger who asked how the Queensland LNP were faring.

"They're not very good... I'd say that the State Opposition is very, very mediocre, and the State Government is very, very mediocre, but the thing that is alarming everyone is, as you would expect, the sudden spike in One Nation which is now at about 16 per cent," Senator Brandis responded.

"One Nation, as you know, their strength is in heartland National Party seats, and heartland Labor Party seats, the old industrial seats around Ipswich and western Brisbane.

"I think there is every reason to believe that they will win quite a few seats in the state election."

Brandis then went on to say the Queensland Labor Party is reintroducing compulsory preferential voting and as a consequence he expects the merger between the Queensland Liberal and National parties to be "revisited."

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls issued a statement refuting the comment shortly after they were reported.

"I strongly disagree with today's reported comments from Senator George Brandis," Mr Nicholls said.

"I lead a strong and effective Queensland Opposition which is holding to account an incompetent, do-nothing government with no plans for Queensland.

"We recognise concerns from voters who do not believe they are being heard.

"That's why my team is on the ground, listening to Queenslanders across the state.

"We've spent the past five days in Far North Queensland visiting Cairns, Port Douglas, Innisfail, Mareeba, Gordonvale, Atherton and places between.

"There's only one way Queenslanders can get rid of a bad Labor Government and that's to vote LNP at the next state election.

"The LNP is the only party that truly represents the interests of all Queenslanders."