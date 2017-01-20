BRAVE DECISION: Why I chose to have my arm amputated

L-R Teneile Davis, Dayne Ladbrook and Nathan Triffett. Dayne visited the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service hangar to thank them for saving his life and also made a donation. Nathan Triffett was one of the crew that responded to the Bajool crash back in 2014.

DAYNE Ladbrook says the decision to have his arm amputated was one of the "best moves" he has made.

He faced the unthinkable decision as he was struggling to recover from a horror crash that claimed the life of a good mate.

Dayne has not looked back since his left arm was removed.

Dayne's life changed forever when the vehicle he was travelling in veered off Port Alma Rd and into a power pole causing Dayne to lose his leg and his work mate, Neil Bully, to lose his life.

This morning Dayne, who could not remember the accident, finally had a chance to meet some of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew members who were on scene in 2015.

The Rocky local made a donation to the service while he was there to show his appreciation for what they did to give him a "fighting chance".

"I don't recall any of the crash, I only remember waking up out of intensive care three months down the track from the crash," Dayne said.

"I am very grateful for what the rescue helicopter did for me because if it wasn't for them there's a good chance I wouldn't be here today."

Dayne, who was transported to hospital by the rescue chopper, lost his leg on impact of the accident with his arm being amputated after failed attempts of trying to fight infection.

"I was rushed to the Rockhampton Base hospital and once they got me stable there I was transported to the Royal Brisbane Hospital (by the rescue chopper) for further treatment," Dayne said.

"I had spinal injuries, I had a number of broken ribs, they had to remove the rear of my skull to depressurise my brain, I lost my leg at the scene and my elbow was fully broken so they had to re-plate that but in the end the plates kept getting infected.

"I had my arm for about five months after the crash but with how damaged it was the plates kept getting infected and I just had to decided to get it amputated.

"It was only holding me back from getting better so I just bit the bullet and got it removed and ever since then I've sky rocketed with how great I have become, it was one of the best moves I made type of thing."

Dayne was so severely injured he "used nearly all the bags of bloody supply in the Rockhampton area" before being sent to Brisbane.

"After that I spent about eight months in hospital down there, receiving treatment and rehabilitation. Then I was transported back to the Rockhampton base to receive more rehabilitation and then I was let home."

Dayne is still receiving follow up treatment and is "just taking it day by day".

The local says as dramatic as the crash was there was still a bright side to the accident.

"Some people handle it different ways, to me I think I've handled it pretty well. I see the good in everything, I'm still alive," he said.

"Unfortunately for my work mate Neil Bully he passed away at the scene so I could have been that to. I'm just very fortunate that it wasn't me for that crash."

Dayne encouraged people to dig deep for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service as there could come a day when you needed their help.

"I am very appreciative of their services you never know when you're going to need them until you do need them."

"I just thought the day was a normal day, if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here, I can say that."

Senior air crewman for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Nathan Triffett was on Dayne's crash scene in 2015 and was thrilled to see how well he had been doing.

Nathan said it was a very significant crash which stood out in his memory as being up there with one of the worst crashes he had seen.

"We were able to attend to him very quickly, the amazing work by QAS paramedics and also the Queensland Fire and rescue service who were already on scene and were able to extricate Dayne so we were able to get him loaded and to hospital as quickly as possible where the magic happens."

"It's wonderful to meet a previous patient and knowing that it was a successful outcome makes it all worthwhile doing this job.

"This service is absolutely vital and we rely heavily on community donations to keep us flying and you will never know when you will need this service."