Brax's pawsome effort to save his friends life

The family dog Brax who put his life at risk when he found a snake in the back yard

BRAX the staffy is basking in endless pats after saving his three-year-old pal from a near snake bite at Kinka Beach this week.

Jaimi Woodland who is 'mum' to both Brax and the three-year-old girl was inside the house when the incident unfolded in the family's backyard.

With the house being on the Scenic Highway Jaimi said a lot of the houses backed onto a national park meaning there was a lot of bush area.

"My daughter went out to have a ride on the scooter on the back patio and she said to me can I go (out into the yard) and I said watch out for snakes,” Jaimi explained.

"She ran back in within 10 seconds and said there's a snake out there.

"I burst out of my chair and went to see what it was and she's yelling at me, 'it's already dead it's already dead'.”

When Jaimi went outside to see what was happening she could only find the bottom half of the snake.

"I couldn't seem to find the top half of the snake anywhere,” she said.

Jaimi called Brax over to congratulate him on keeping an eye on her three-year-old but he wouldn't run towards her.

"He was walking sideways and his eyes were all bloodshot and he couldn't actually open his mouth so I kind of figured out pretty quickly that he had eaten the top half of the snake or it had actually bitten him in the process.”

"He definitely either had a good fight with it or he was just a bit silly and decided he was hungry and wanted a bit of snake.”

Jaimi called the Yeppoon vet straight away, they told her to bring the other half of the snake and to race Brax straight there.

"At the point when I took him to the vet he was convulsing and shaking uncontrollably,” she said

"They (the vet) told me they didn't know what the snake was because the head was missing and they needed to count the scales on the head.”

The vet believed it could have been a taipan but unfortunately they only had black and brown antivenin on hand.

Luckily they were able to save Brax's life with the staffy heading home to chill out in the air con the very next morning.

Jaimi said she was very thankful Brax was playing in the backyard with her little girl when everything unfolded.

"I said they kind of saved each other because I was doing stuff around the house and if she hadn't asked to go out there I probably wouldn't have known for hours until I hung out the washing or something,” she said.

"She usually does stay on the patio to play and Brax follows her so I think he definitely saved her life.”

Jaimi said the whole incident was a reminder to the community that snakes are on the move.

"I can't even think what would happen if my girl got bitten on the ankle or something.”

"I think this is a great warning for others.

"I'm so jittery when I walk around now but you just have to be aware, especially now we're in snake season.”