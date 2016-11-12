Breakfast raises thousands for Rocky Women's Health Centre

FACTCHECKING myths and helping workers understand how to respond to domestic violence. That's what the Rockhampton Women's Health Centre new program, Take a Stand, aims to achieve through training sessions offered to Central Queensland businesses.

A breakfast organised by the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce this week raised $2200 for the centre's new program.

Belinda Lindel, manager of the Women's Health Centre, said they hoped the program, developed and used successfully in Victoria, would have a positive impact.

"Workplaces can help prevent domestic and family violence before it occurs and support staff and colleagues who are experiencing domestic and family violence,” Belinda said.

The Capricornia Chamber of Commerce also handed out 100 USB drives to those who attended, with information for businesses about how to take steps to change their business culture and raise awareness of how domestic violence impacts many within the community and, ultimately, in the workplace.

The information was compiled with the help of Sergeant Jo Griffin from Rockhampton Police.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser urged people to care for their colleagues after recounting his own experiences with domestic violence.

"There's not a lot of instances of people falling down stairs and getting a black eye,” he said. "If you're in the workplace and you see stuff like this, trust me it's pretty unlikely it's happened like the person is recounting to you.”