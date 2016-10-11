BREAKING: Bowen Basin coal mine to fire again, 200 jobs

"Our regional resource communities have been doing it tough and positive developments like this reverberate through the whole community and local businesses.”

ONE of Queensland's oldest coal mines, at Collinsville, is resuming production and hiring again, according to a statement from the State Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for State Development and Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham have welcomed Glencore's move to recommence operations and hire up to 200 people at its joint venture open cut mine near Bowen.

"This is yet another piece of positive news for the north and ongoing evidence of green shoots appearing in the resources sector,” the Premier said.

"It's been encouraging to see these green shoots appearing over the past few months, showing in both global prices and within the industry itself in Queensland.”

At the end of September the Daily Mercury reported there were rumours Glencore was looking to ramp up production, the speculation fuelled by the employment of a number of local residents.

However, at the time, a Glencore spokesman said the company does not comment on rumour relating to individual coal operations.

In December 2015 the company outlined plans to cut 180 jobs from the workforce of 230, on the back of dwindling coal prices.

This time last year, coking coal was fetching about $75 a tonne. Now, with supply being cut in China, coal prices have increased to about $200 a tonne.

Coal has been mined at Collinsville for almost 100 years.