Emergency Service crews are at the scene of a snake bite.

UPDATE 11am: Initial reports from ambulance officers at the scene of a snake bite at Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park are that the young victim is not suffering any respiratory problems.

Officers have confirmed puncture wounds are visible.

10.45am: Emergency Service crews are responding to a report of an 11-year-old boy with a snake bite at a popular CQ playground.

The boy is at the Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere.

The snake wasn't seen but there are visible puncture wounds.

More detail to come.