BREAKING: Boy stung by jellyfish at Lammermoor Beach

Trinette Stevens
| 17th Jan 2017 11:13 AM
A boy has been stung near Lammermoor.
A boy has been stung near Lammermoor.

UPDATE 6pm: A BOY has been stung by a jellyfish near Lammermoor Beach earlier today.

A picture of the sting has been posted on the Yeppoon Families Facebook page by the boy's sister.

 

"Just thought I'd let anyone near Lammermoor know that my little brother got stung by a jellyfish here about an hour ago and should probably avoid swimming," the post said.

The message was posted about 3.30pm and generated more than 50 comments on the Facebook page.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but there's no suggestion the sting was from a box jellyfish.

MIDDAY: Boating and Fisheries Patrol are erecting warning signs around Rosslyn Bay harbour this morning after two box jellyfish were spotted in the water.

Yeppoon Coast Guard commander Arthur Hunt said the jellyfish were seen yesterday.

It is understood they were floating under the pontoon lights, and were spotted again last night.

When people talk about the "box" jellyfish they commonly refer to the species Chironex fleckeri.

They produce extremely potent venom, which can be quickly fatal to humans.

Mr Hunt said he had been advised the immediate first aid treatment for a sting is hot water.

It is important to ring 000 immediately if stung by a box jellyfish.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  box jellyfish jellyfish warning

BREAKING: Boy stung by jellyfish at Lammermoor Beach

A boy has been stung near Lammermoor.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

