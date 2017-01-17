BREAKING: Boy stung by jellyfish at Lammermoor Beach

A boy has been stung near Lammermoor.

UPDATE 6pm: A BOY has been stung by a jellyfish near Lammermoor Beach earlier today.

A picture of the sting has been posted on the Yeppoon Families Facebook page by the boy's sister.

A boy suffered a jellyfish sting near Lammermore.

"Just thought I'd let anyone near Lammermoor know that my little brother got stung by a jellyfish here about an hour ago and should probably avoid swimming," the post said.

The message was posted about 3.30pm and generated more than 50 comments on the Facebook page.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but there's no suggestion the sting was from a box jellyfish.

MIDDAY: Boating and Fisheries Patrol are erecting warning signs around Rosslyn Bay harbour this morning after two box jellyfish were spotted in the water.

Yeppoon Coast Guard commander Arthur Hunt said the jellyfish were seen yesterday.

It is understood they were floating under the pontoon lights, and were spotted again last night.

When people talk about the "box" jellyfish they commonly refer to the species Chironex fleckeri.

They produce extremely potent venom, which can be quickly fatal to humans.

Mr Hunt said he had been advised the immediate first aid treatment for a sting is hot water.

It is important to ring 000 immediately if stung by a box jellyfish.