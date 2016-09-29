UPDATE: QAS confirm one killed in horror Bruce Hwy crash

UPDATE 7.30AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed the driver of the car that crashed with a cement truck this morning has died.

The crash happened about 5.50am, along the Bruce Hwy between Benaraby and Calliope.

The truck driver has no physical injuries.

A Forensic Crash Unit is on its way to investigate.

UPDATE 7AM: QUEENSLAND Police have released information in regards to the ongoing truck and car crash on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions following a serious two-vehicle traffic crash at Benaraby.

Initial information indicates around 5.50am a car and cement truck collided on the highway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car remains entrapped in the vehicle.

Diversions are in place via Gladstone-Benaraby Road and the Dawson Highway (Calliope Crossroads).

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Paramedics were on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bruce Hwy #Benaraby just before 6am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 28, 2016

UPDATE 6.30AM: IT is understood the truck involved in the crash has left the road and collided with a tree and is leaking a substantial amount of fuel.

QFES reports indicate 200L of fuel has already leaked from the truck and crews are working to stop the leak.

One person remains trapped at the scene.

BREAKING 6AM: THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions between Rockhampton and Gladstone following a serious crash this morning.

Just before 6am, a B-Double and a car collided on the Bruce Hwy at Calliope with one person reportedly trapped.

The Morning Bulletin understands one of the vehicles involved is a Cement Australia truck and at least one person is in a critical condition.

Emergency services are on scene treating patients and making the scene safe.

Motorists in the area are urged to seek an alternate route or expect lengthy delays.