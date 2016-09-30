UPDATE: Two people airlifted after serious crash

UPDATE 11AM: EMERGENCY services have cleared the scene and the Bruce Highway has been reopened north of Rockhampton.

The severity of injuries sustained by the husband and wife involved in the crash are at this stage unknown.

More updates to come.

UPDATE 10.45AM: A HUSBAND and wife are being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with injuries after they crashed their vehicle off the Bruce Hwy this morning.

Rescue 300 is currently on the way back to Rockhampton with the pair after their 4WD rolled near Marlborough.

The Bruce Hwy should be reopened shortly.

Rescue 300 is returning to Rocky with a husband and wife who were injured when their 4WD rolled on the Bruce Hwy Nth of Marlborough. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) September 30, 2016

10AM: THE BRUCE Highway is closed north of Rockhampton as the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Rescue 300 prepares to land following a single vehicle crash.

Just before 9am a car and trailer left the Bruce Hwy and crashed down an embankment about 80kms north of Rockhampton near Kunwarara Rd.

It is unclear at this stage how long the Hwy will be closed and how many people are injured.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the situation was serious