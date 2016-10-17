BREAKING: Two taken to hospital after car flips in crash

UPDATE 11.30am: A BABY and a woman have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital for further observations following a two vehicle crash in Allenstown.

Reports indicate two vehicles have been loaded onto the back of two trucks and the scene is being cleared by emergency services.

BREAKING 10.50am: EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash in Allenstown with reports a car has flipped.

Initial information suggests two vehicles have collided at the intersection of William and Davis Sts and one vehicle is on its roof.

One lane of the road is blocked and those involved have suffered injuries.

More to come.