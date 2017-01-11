BREAKING: CQ's youth jobless rate plummets 4.2%

YOUTH unemployment and overall employment rates have dropped in the Fitzroy region, sparking a cautious welcome from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Mrs Lauga said the Palaszczuk Government was still focused on creating more jobs.

Today, she urged more employers to take up the $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost, available only to regional employers, to create even more job opportunities.

Mrs Lauga said the Queensland Treasury's regional jobless rates for youth in the Fitzroy statistical region (taking in Rockhampton and Keppel electorates) fell over the 12 months to November 2017 by 4.2% to 9.8% (well below the state average of 13.5%).

"These figures shows that this program is being targeted at the right areas and I encourage all regional employers to closely consider the opportunities the $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost can bring to both their bottom line and the broader local community in which they operate,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The Back to Work Youth Boost runs through to 28 February 2017. For every jobseeker aged 15 to 24 years old that a regional business hires during the Youth Boost program, the government will double the existing $10,000 Back to Work payment.”

The Palaszczuk Government's $100 million Back to Work scheme, was announced in the State Budget offering $10,000 to businesses who took on an unemployed worker and $15,000 when they hired a long-term unemployed worker (out of work for 12 months or more).

Mrs Lauga said the overall unemployment rate for the Fitzroy area, for the same 12-month period, fell 1.7% down to 5.9%.

"This is a great result and shows the Palaszczuk Government's job creation projects are working,” she said.

"My focus, and that of the Palaszczuk Government, is to drive down regional unemployment rates - and youth unemployment can benefit from this specific Back to Work Youth Boost bonus for regional businesses.”

Mrs Lauga said the government's $40 billion four-year infrastructure program, with $10.7 billion earmarked for 2016-17, supported an estimated 31,000 jobs, with almost half the 2016-17 infrastructure spending - $4.9 billion - is targeted to regional Queensland.