A DOG has bitten a woman on Morgan St, Mount Morgan.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed a woman, aged in her 40s, was bitten on the hand about 9.45am today.

The spokeswoman said ambulance officers attended the scene and treated the woman, however, she was not transported to hospital.

She said the breed of dog was not known at this stage.

