BREAKING 8AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services this morning responded to reports of a house fire in Berserker.

Reports indicate multiple fire crews and Queensland Ambulance crews are responding to a fire in the vicinity of Dean St between High and Wooster Sts.

Crews have arrived on scene to find a grass fire at the back of a Dean St home.

With temperatures set to soar to 40 degrees in Rockhampton today there is a high fire danger warning in place.