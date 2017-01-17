BREAKING: Police cordon off building amidst frantic manhunt

UPDATE 1.25PM: POLICE have multiple people in custody after an alleged bashing outside Northside Plaza.

Police moments ago arrested five people behind the Army Disposals store on Musgrave St for their alleged involvement in leaving a man with facial injuries and bleeding at the shopping centre bus stop.

Extra crews are being called in to transport the suspects to the Rockhampton Police Station for further investigations.

UPDATE 1.20PM: POLICE are surrounding a Musgrave St store in hopes of intercepting five men who allegedly brutally bashed a man outside Northside Plaza.

Police are positioning themselves on Musgrave St near Army Disposals, Miles St and near the Kershaw Gardens.

BREAKING: AMBULANCE crews have rushed to a local shopping centre after reports of a man being bashed by five males.

Initial reports suggest the 36-year-old male victim has suffered a bloody nose from the Northside Plaza attack.

Police are currently attempting to locate the group of men who have split up.

More to follow.