MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

AT A GLANCE

The RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper has refuelled and headed back out

UPDATE 5.20PM: THE 53-YEAR-old skipper who became lost at sea more than 12 hours ago remains missing, but emergency services remain hopeful of his survival.

The Yeppoon man went missing after a 17m prawn trawler 'Seabring' capsized about 2.40am on Tuesday about 9km south east of Indian Head on Fraser Island.

Two other men; one 43 and the other 37-years-old, were rescued from life rafts by a passing trawler, but the skipper has yet to be found.

CAPSISED: The prawn trawler Seabring overturned while about 9km east of Fraser Island, leaving one man adrift at sea. Facebook

Hervey Bay Inspector Paul Biggin said eight helicopters and seven trawlers had helped with the rescue so far, as well as other search assets.

"The Police vessel Conroy -which is a 24m purpose built vessel with divers en route at the moment, they should be there at about 5.30 this afternoon," Insp Biggin said.

"Also utilising the services of national parks and police on Fraser Island to look for debris and also in conjunction with air sea rescue and VMR."

Insp Biggin said if the man was not found by last night on Tuesday, the search would continue on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow if we have no luck in finding the missing skipper today, we'll proceed again first light to commence the search," he said.

"AMSA will coordinate the air assets and we'll coordinate sea rescue."

The Inspector said divers would investigate the scene tomorrow.

SEARCHING: Debris found during search for 53-year-old skipper off the coast of Fraser Island. RACQ Careflight

While the cause of the incident is still under investigation, Insp Biggin said the boat's netting had come in contact with the sea floor.

The Inspector said the situation was precarious, but police had been liasing with the skipper's family, and were hoping to find the man soon.

The Seabring overturned just nine nautical miles north of the Cassandra; a Bundaberg fishing trawler that left two men; David Chivers and Matt Roberts missing at sea in April.

UPDATE 1PM: EIGHT rescue helicopters, four fishing vessels, a VMR crew from Bundaberg and a plane are all searching for a man who is believed to be missing in the open waters about 9km east of Fraser Island.

The massive operation has been ramping up since a distress signal was sent from a trawler off the coast of Indian Head around 2.40am this morning.

TAKING OFF: Choppers tasked to the search and rescue operation for a man missing in open waters off the east coast of Fraser Island. RACQ

Two men were found not long after the boat capsized, but one man has been missing in the water for more than 10 hours now.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesman told the Chronicle a water police vessel was expected to join the search some time later today, as well as divers to search the site.

He said the large-scale search was covering an area of more than 600 square kilometres.

"The vessel capsized approximately 9km east of Fraser Island, but the vessel itself isn't moving," the spokesman said.

"It may be that it's connected fast to an obstruction on the sea floor, it may be that some part of the vessel is caught on the sea floor but we won't be certain of that until later."

He said the cause of the boat capsizing was still under investigation.

AMSA's Dornier 328-110 rescue plane is widening its search for a fisher missing from a trawler in open waters near Indian Head. Contributed

A Hervey Bay VMR boat was also tasked to the scene earlier this morning, but Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the conditions were too rough.

"We didn't have the fuel opacity in the rough conditions; over two metre swells, strong 15 to 20 knot winds - those are difficult searching conditions, where you're just looking for a little head in the water."

Vice Commodore Barclay said the conditions were not expected to change in the area over the next few days.

UPDATE 10AM: Two crew members from the overturned vessel were rescued by crews from trawlers in the area.

The men were not injured and remain on a boat which is currently searching for the third man who has been missing since the trawler overturned at 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have been tasked to the search area off Fraser Island by and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority RACQ LifeFlight

The vessel overturned 5km south east of Indian Head off Fraser Island.

A police vessel is proceeding to the search location.

Three helicopters and three fishing trawlers are currently in the search area looking for the man.

LifeFlight choppers in search: Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have been tasked to the search area off Fraser Island by and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

UPDATE 9AM: The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have a plane in the air that's scouring the seas about 8km off the shores of Fraser Island's Indian Head in a search for the missing man.

The Dornier 328-110 has been looping around in the hopes of finding a fishermen who has been missing since the trawler he was on capsized in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 8.30AM: THE RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper is currently refuelling at the Hervey Bay aerodrome, and is expected to be sent back out in search for a man missing in the waters off Fraser Island.

RESCUE: A search and rescue operation is ongoing for a man missing about 8km out from Indian Head, Fraser Island. Google Earth

An RACQ spokesman told the Chronicle there was a possibility of a second chopper joining the rescue.

Water police are also searching for the man, after the trawler he was on capsized around 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two other crew members were found, but one man remains missing.

EARLIER: A MARINE search is under way for an overturned trawler off Indian Head on Fraser Island.

Two crew members from the vessel were found after a flare was sighted at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time.