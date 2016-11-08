33°
News

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

Eliza Wheeler
Amy Formosa
and | 8th Nov 2016 6:51 AM Updated: 5:19 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT A GLANCE

  • The vessel overturned approximately 8 kilometres from Indian Head.
  • A search is currently under way for a man from the vessel who is still missing.
  • The RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper has refuelled and headed back out 
  • The Dornier 328-110 has been looping around in the hopes of finding a fisherman  

UPDATE 5.20PM: THE 53-YEAR-old skipper who became lost at sea more than 12 hours ago remains missing, but emergency services remain hopeful of his survival.

The Yeppoon man went missing after a 17m prawn trawler 'Seabring' capsized about 2.40am on Tuesday about 9km south east of Indian Head on Fraser Island.

Two other men; one 43 and the other 37-years-old, were rescued from life rafts by a passing trawler, but the skipper has yet to be found.

CAPSISED: The prawn trawler Seabring overturned while about 9km east of Fraser Island, leaving one man adrift at sea.
CAPSISED: The prawn trawler Seabring overturned while about 9km east of Fraser Island, leaving one man adrift at sea. Facebook

Hervey Bay Inspector Paul Biggin said eight helicopters and seven trawlers had helped with the rescue so far, as well as other search assets.

"The Police vessel Conroy -which is a 24m purpose built vessel with divers en route at the moment, they should be there at about 5.30 this afternoon," Insp Biggin said.

"Also utilising the services of national parks and police on Fraser Island to look for debris and also in conjunction with air sea rescue and VMR."

Insp Biggin said if the man was not found by last night on Tuesday, the search would continue on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow if we have no luck in finding the missing skipper today, we'll proceed again first light to commence the search," he said.

"AMSA will coordinate the air assets and we'll coordinate sea rescue."

The Inspector said divers would investigate the scene tomorrow.

SEARCHING: Debris found during search for 53-year-old skipper off the coast of Fraser Island.
SEARCHING: Debris found during search for 53-year-old skipper off the coast of Fraser Island. RACQ Careflight

While the cause of the incident is still under investigation, Insp Biggin said the boat's netting had come in contact with the sea floor.

The Inspector said the situation was precarious, but police had been liasing with the skipper's family, and were hoping to find the man soon.

The Seabring overturned just nine nautical miles north of the Cassandra; a Bundaberg fishing trawler that left two men; David Chivers and Matt Roberts missing at sea in April.

UPDATE 1PM: EIGHT rescue helicopters, four fishing vessels, a VMR crew from Bundaberg and a plane are all searching for a man who is believed to be missing in the open waters about 9km east of Fraser Island.

The massive operation has been ramping up since a distress signal was sent from a trawler off the coast of Indian Head around 2.40am this morning.

TAKING OFF: Choppers tasked to the search and rescue operation for a man missing in open waters off the east coast of Fraser Island.
TAKING OFF: Choppers tasked to the search and rescue operation for a man missing in open waters off the east coast of Fraser Island. RACQ

Two men were found not long after the boat capsized, but one man has been missing in the water for more than 10 hours now.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesman told the Chronicle a water police vessel was expected to join the search some time later today, as well as divers to search the site.

He said the large-scale search was covering an area of more than 600 square kilometres.

"The vessel capsized approximately 9km east of Fraser Island, but the vessel itself isn't moving," the spokesman said.

"It may be that it's connected fast to an obstruction on the sea floor, it may be that some part of the vessel is caught on the sea floor but we won't be certain of that until later."

He said the cause of the boat capsizing was still under investigation.

AMSA's Dornier 328-110 rescue plane is widening its search for a fisher missing from a trawler in open waters near Indian Head.
AMSA's Dornier 328-110 rescue plane is widening its search for a fisher missing from a trawler in open waters near Indian Head. Contributed

A Hervey Bay VMR boat was also tasked to the scene earlier this morning, but Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said the conditions were too rough.

"We didn't have the fuel opacity in the rough  conditions; over two metre swells, strong 15 to 20 knot winds - those are difficult searching conditions, where you're just looking for a little head in the water."

Vice Commodore Barclay said the conditions were not expected to change in the area over the next few days.

UPDATE 10AM: Two crew members from the overturned vessel were rescued by crews from trawlers in the area. 

The men were not injured and remain on a boat which is currently searching for the third man who has been missing since the trawler overturned at 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have been tasked to the search area off Fraser Island by and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority
Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have been tasked to the search area off Fraser Island by and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority RACQ LifeFlight

The vessel overturned 5km south east of Indian Head off Fraser Island. 

A police vessel is proceeding to the search location.

Three helicopters and three fishing trawlers are currently in the search area looking for the man.

UPDATE 9AM: The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have a plane in the air that's scouring the seas about 8km off the shores of Fraser Island's Indian Head in a search for the missing man.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have a plane in the air that’s scouring the seas about 8km off the shores of Fraser Island’s Indian Head in a search for the missing man.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority have a plane in the air that’s scouring the seas about 8km off the shores of Fraser Island’s Indian Head in a search for the missing man.

The Dornier 328-110 has been looping around in the hopes of finding a fishermen who has been missing since the trawler he was on capsized in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 8.30AM: THE RACQ Lifeflight rescue chopper is currently refuelling at the Hervey Bay aerodrome, and is expected to be sent back out in search for a man missing in the waters off Fraser Island.

RESCUE: A search and rescue operation is ongoing for a man missing about 8km out from Indian Head, Fraser Island.
RESCUE: A search and rescue operation is ongoing for a man missing about 8km out from Indian Head, Fraser Island. Google Earth

An RACQ spokesman told the Chronicle there was a possibility of a second chopper joining the rescue.

Water police are also searching for the man, after the trawler he was on capsized around 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two other crew members were found, but one man remains missing.

EARLIER: A MARINE search is under way for an overturned trawler off Indian Head on Fraser Island.

Two crew members from the vessel were found after a flare was sighted at approximately 2.40am on Tuesday.

The vessel overturned approximately 8 kilometres from Indian Head.

A search is currently under way for a man from the vessel who is still missing.

No further information is available at this time.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  boating editors picks fraser island missing man rescue search trawler

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

EIGHT rescue helicopters, four fishing vessels, a VMR crew from Bundaberg and a plane are all searching for the missing Yeppoon man near Fraser Island.

Council approves Rockhampton vehicle depot

Vehicle depot at Kawana.

The site was unsitable for a house given extreme flood risks

'Boom nor bust': A look at Rockhampton over the centuries

ROK-history22z (For 1948) An aerial view of the Rockhampton rail yards c1950. Photo courtesy The Archer Park Railway Museum.

GALLERY: More than a century of Rockhampton developments and dates

CQ town has uranium in its water, but what about Rocky's supply?

Fitzroy River

Rocky's water quality report is in

Local Partners

Rodeo will raise funds for mother diagnosed with cancer

'She's our hero, she's my hero... without her I couldn't do what I do'

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Lions have sights on helping others

RECYCLE FOR SIGHT: (from left) President Jim Atkinson, Australian Country Living Owner & Lions Member Sharon McKerrow & Vice President Craig McKerrow

Lions Club of Gracemere have their sighs set on helping others.

Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Pre-loved clothes could help greyhounds find a home

HELPING HAND: The Closet Clear-Out on Sunday will help retired greyhounds like Kelly (pictured) fid new homes.

Find a bargain and help a greyhound on Sunday

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Empire Living or Investment for a Disability Unit

309/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $349,000

If the time has come for you to downsize to luxury living in the beautiful Empire on Victoria Parade overlooking the river and light display at night then this one...

Unbelievable Value - at $399,000 !!

708/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $360,000

Offering a prime opportunity to add this executive apartment to your property portfolio, we present this sophisticated stylish one bedroom suite. A premium CBD...

First Level - First Class, River front living at The Empire

111/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 1 1 $410,000

With a front row seat overlooking the river, and positioned on the first floor, Apartment 111 The Empire, boasts an idyllic outlook and an exceptional city...

Breathtaking City Views - Exquisite Inner City Investment

701/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $395,000

The fabulous Empire complex boasts unsurpassed positioning, right in the vibrant heart of the city, creating an exciting investment opportunity beyond compare.

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

All of the hard work has been done. New plumbing & electrical throughout. Underneath has a brand new bathroom, toilet and laundry. Full house slab underneath...

$220,000 ! FRENCHVILLE ! 3 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME ! 7.09% yield!

354 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

Ticks all of the boxes. Close to great Schools, Shopping Centres and The Central Queensland University and all amenities. Public Transport is right at the front...

Hot Listing!!

2 Primrose Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Meticulously built embracing the North aspect with superb fixtures, fittings and finishes throughout. • Clever design with two living areas, crim safe screens and...

Conveniently Located and Low Maintenance

101 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Conveniently located close to a multitude of schools and the major shopping centre this home is just ideal. This property boasts two spacious bedrooms, large...

Colonial Charm

4 Davis Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Positioned right in the heart of The Range is where you will be greeted by 4 Davis Street. You will instantly be captured by its colonial charm and faade and...

It&#39;s Got it All

8 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 3 $419,000

Situated in the quiet and always popular Neish Court, is where you will find this amazing family home with all the features every family desires. Conveniently...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Like something out of The Block at Vic Tavern

Montanna Hey taps into her inner The Block

"We all thought it would be fun to have a go at the sledge hammer,”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!