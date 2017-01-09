32°
UPDATE: Aircraft, boats involved in massive search off coast

Melanie Plane
| 9th Jan 2017 11:46 AM Updated: 1:02 PM
RACQ CQ Rescue searching for man overboard at Middle Island, SE of Mackay.
RACQ CQ Rescue searching for man overboard at Middle Island, SE of Mackay. RACQ CQ Rescue

UPDATE 12.40PM: THE RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has joined the search for a man who went missing from a yacht in waters off Middle Island around 6.30am. 

The Mackay-based rescue helicopter has just completed a 2 hour search on the western side of Middle Island in the Percy Group of Isles.

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Quinton Rethus said the service received a call in relation to the search just before 7am and departed shortly after for the 35 minute flight to search the area. 

"Fortunately the weather is clearer today than it has been for the past week, which made visibility from the helicopter quite good," Mr Rethus said. 

Despite their efforts, they were unable to located the missing man. 

It is understood two fixed-wing aircraft will arrive in the search area by midday and three marine vessels including Volunteer Marine Rescue will be on scene by mid-afternoon.

The search is now being coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) in Canberra.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has returned to Mackay Airport to refuel and await further instructions from AMSA in relation to requirements and search area if the crew are asked to continue the search.

Melanie Plane

 

BREAKING 11.45AM: POLICE are currently coordinating a search and rescue mission for a man missing off the Capricorn Coast.

Around 6.30am today, police were alerted that a 39-year-old man had gone missing from the Middle Percy Island area, between Mackay and Yeppoon.

Police say the man had reportedly gone overboard off a sailing catamaran while the vessel was moored close by to Middle Percy Island.

A search is currently being organised in an effort to locate the missing man.

More to come.

